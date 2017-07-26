TurboTenant Features Top Midwest City For Affordability & Livability

With average rent prices for a one bedroom at $651, Ames was cited as offering a blend of local amenities, affordable housing options, and a growing economy.

TurboTenant, a rapidly growing startup, recently conducted a study measuring the livability and affordability of US cities in the Midwest. TurboTenant used this data to pick the top Midwest city in the nation for affordability and livability. Due to outstanding amenities, quality of life, and affordable housing options, Ames, Iowa, was featured as the number one Midwest city for landlords and renters alike.

With average rent prices for a one bedroom at $651, Ames was cited as offering a blend of local amenities, affordable housing options, and a growing economy. The full article and the town’s statistics can be viewed on TurboTenant’s blog at The Top Featured Midwest City For Affordability & Livability.

About TurboTenant (turbotenant.com): TurboTenant helps independent landlords improve the investment performance of their properties by offering them access to online tools, previously only available to large property management companies. More than 40,000 landlords across the U.S. turn to TurboTenant for free, online solutions for landlording. Features offered by TurboTenant include online rental applications, tenant credit and background reports, property listings and automated marketing, and online rent payments. All of TurboTenant’s features focus on helping landlords manage smarter, faster, and more effectively.