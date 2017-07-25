LifeAssist LifeAssist provides a proven solution specifically designed for seniors that brings together the people, data and devices responsible for delivering true care continuity and enhancing quality of life.” Past News Releases RSS LifeAssist Chosen as a 2017 Red...

LifeAssist Technologies Inc. announced today an agreement with STANLEY Healthcare to make its robust care giving solutions available to senior living communities through STANLEY Healthcare.

LifeAssist was selected by STANLEY Healthcare based on its CircuraTM + RosieTM SaaS platform that provides a secure, HIPAA-compliant solution for care coordination, content delivery and collaboration for senior care.

LifeAssist’s platform solves the pervasive problem of fragmented care delivery and barriers between care providers and the information essential to effective care. Circura TM seamlessly connects all relevant care providers and IoT devices to ensure coordinated and consistent care delivery. LifeAssist solutions combine high-tech with high-touch for seniors and communities by extending ‘at-home’ care scenarios and enabling greater engagement throughout the care journey.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with LifeAssist to offer senior living communities a means to improve delivery of care to seniors and keep families informed of what’s going on with their loved ones,” said Greg Borecki, Vice President, Senior Living & Fall Management, STANLEY Healthcare. “LifeAssist provides a proven solution specifically designed for seniors that brings together the people, data and devices responsible for delivering true care continuity and enhancing quality of life.”

STANLEY Healthcare is a trusted leader in life safety and security solutions for senior living. Its solutions are trusted by over 12,000 independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing communities worldwide for:



Emergency Call to enable senior living residents to call for help from anywhere in the community;

Wander Management to protect memory care residents who may be at risk of wandering;

Fall Management solutions to alert caregivers to potentially unsafe movement that could lead to a resident fall.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to work with an established healthcare company and industry influencer such as STANLEY Healthcare,” said Val Ornoy, CEO and co-founder of LifeAssist. “Our combined expertise and capabilities will build on both organizations’ abilities to engage care providers and enhance quality of life for anyone requiring long-term care, regardless of where they call home.”