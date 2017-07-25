Garden Acupuncture to Hold Annual Open House This Week on Thursday July 27th

Each year Garden Acupuncture holds an open house to support their community with helpful information about acupuncture and demonstrations of needles. This year they are focusing on women's health and fertility.

Garden Acupuncture presents one-on-one explanations about acupuncture at their open houses. This year their open house will focus on specialty services of acupuncture for women's health, acupuncture for fertility and acupuncture for IVF support. The team at Garden Acupuncture has over 50+ years of combined experience and are located in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Garden Acupuncture was also named in the top 5 places to get acupuncture in Brooklyn by Brooklyn Magazine.

The event is scheduled to take place this Thursday the 27th from 6pm-8pm. Demonstrations, refreshments and gifts are expected as in previous years.

