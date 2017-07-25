New PC/104-Plus Computer Features Intel “Kaby Lake” Processor

Liger (VL-EPM-43) Increasing requirements in high-end OEM markets are driving the need for higher performance in a small package. That's what this board delivers.

VersaLogic Corp., the embedded industry’s most trusted computer company, has released the “Liger”—a new high-performance PC/104-Plus™ Single Board Computer (SBC).

Based on Intel’s new Kaby Lake high performance processor, Liger combines high performance processing and high performance video with moderate power consumption (12 to 14W typical). It features hardware-level security using an on-board Trusted Platform Module (TPM) security chip, and backwards compatibility with systems using PC/104-Plus (ISA or PCI) expansion.

Liger is designed for applications which require extreme CPU and video processing performance in a compact 108 x 96 mm (4.3 x 3.8”) PC/104 footprint. The Liger’s powerful CPU and video processing capability, combined with a relatively moderate power draw and standard PC/104-Plus expansion, will enable high performance systems that are smaller, lighter, and more energy efficient. This powerful SBC is ideally suited for compute-intensive high-end applications such as flight navigation, guidance systems, and medical scanning / imaging.

“VersaLogic’s new Liger is the premium, high-performance PC/104-Plus embedded solution for applications requiring high-speed processing and extreme graphics capabilities,” said Len Crane, President of VersaLogic. “Increasing requirements in high-end OEM markets are driving the need for higher performance in a small package. That’s what this board delivers.”

The dual-core Liger board is available in Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processor options to meet a variety of price / performance / application requirements. The Liger provides compatibility with a broad range of x86 application development tools for reduced cost and development time.

Built-In Security

The Liger’s on-board TPM security chip can lock out unauthorized hardware and software access. It provides a secure “Root of Trust” processing environment for defense, medical, and industrial applications that require hardware-level security functions. Additional security is provided through built-in AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) instructions.

Powerful Video Processing

Liger’s two mini DisplayPort video outputs support two independent simultaneous displays including Extended Desktop and Clone modes. The Liger Kaby Lake CPU includes Intel’s advanced HD 620 – Gen9 compute architecture Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). The GPU includes 24 execution units, Turbo Boost mode, and on-board hardware acceleration for encode/decode of JPEG, MJPEG, MPEG2, and other standards. The graphics engine also supports DirectX 12, Open GL 4.4, full HD video playback, and 4K UHD resolution up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz.

In addition, through the use of Open CL 2.0, application programs can make use of the GPU to process data as well as outputting to video displays.

On-board I/O

Liger’s I/O connectivity includes two Gigabit Ethernet ports with network boot capability, two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, four serial ports, eight digital I/O lines, I2C, and three timer / counters. A SATA (Revision 3) interface supports high-capacity rotating or solid-state drives at up to 6 GB/sec. A Mini PCIe socket with mSATA capability provides flexible solid-state drive (SSD) options.

Flexible System Expansion

Liger’s Mini PCIe socket allows easy on-board expansion with plug-in Wi-Fi modems, GPS receivers, and other mini cards such as MIL-STD-1553, Ethernet, and Analog.

For stacking expansion using industry-standard add-on boards, the Liger supports PC/104-Plus expansion, including ISA and PCI based modules. This on-board expansion site provides plug-in access to a wide variety of modules from numerous vendors, all with bolt-down ruggedness.

An SPI / SPX™ interface offers additional plug-in expansion for low-cost analog and digital I/O.

For Extreme Environments

The Liger is designed and tested for industrial temperature (-40º to +85ºC) operation and meets MIL-STD-202G specifications to withstand high impact and vibration. Latching connectors and optional fanless operation provide additional benefits in harsh environments.

Long-term Availability

The Liger is covered by VersaLogic’s 5+ year availability guarantee and a 5-year product warranty. VersaLogic’s Life Extension program typically keeps each technology generation available for 10+ years. Customization services to help customers create unique solutions are available for the Liger, even in low OEM quantities. Customization options include manufacturing to Class 3 specifications, conformal coating, BIOS customization, revision locks, custom labeling, high-G shock and vibration treatment, and custom testing and screening. The Liger is fully RoHS compliant.

Pricing and Availability

The Liger single board computer (VL-EPM-43) is available from both VersaLogic and Digi-Key Corporation. Pricing starts at $1,785 in OEM quantities. Contact Sales(at)VersaLogic(dot)com or http://www.VersaLogic.com/Liger for more information.

About VersaLogic Corporation

VersaLogic Corp. built its reputation on very high reliability products and superior service. A 40-year history of consistency has earned VersaLogic the reputation of being the industry’s most trusted embedded computer company. VersaLogic delivers state-of-the-art embedded computers, coupled with expert technical support, for critical long-life markets such as the medical and defense industries. For more information, visit http://www.VersaLogic.com.