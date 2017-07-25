The InDemand VRI system creates continuity of care, increases efficiency, improves patient and provider communication and ultimately, outcomes.

InDemand Interpreting, a technology-enabled medical interpreting company, today announced system-wide implementation of InDemand video remote interpreting (VRI) across the Banner Health system to better support patient and provider communication. Banner Health, one of the largest health care systems in the country, is in six states and has nearly 50,000 employees, 28 hospitals and a growing network of health centers and clinics. This collaboration with InDemand enables Banner to bridge the communication gap between limited English proficient (LEP), Deaf and hard of hearing (HOH) patients and their clinicians and supports standardization of care across the health system.

Banner Health is committed to providing exceptional communication services for patients. Patients facing communication barriers are offered access to VRI when it is determined to be an appropriate method of communication. InDemand Interpreting immediately connects healthcare professionals to medically qualified interpreters 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in more than 200 languages, including American Sign Language (ASL) and Certified Deaf Interpreters (CDIs).

“At Banner, we believe in making healthcare easier so life is better, which is why we have invested in the standardization of our language access program using video remote interpreting,” said Banner Health Corporate Language and Cultural Services Senior Manager Paula Harsin. “The InDemand VRI system creates continuity of care, increases efficiency, improves patient and provider communication and ultimately, outcomes.”

InDemand Interpreting VRI devices are now available in all Banner Health facilities, connecting patients and providers with immediate access to medically qualified interpreters at the touch of a button.

“Today’s health systems are facing the challenge of meeting the communication needs of an ever-growing, diverse patient population while delivering higher quality and more efficient patient care,” said InDemand Interpreting Chairman and CEO Cecil Kost. “InDemand VRI supports these objectives by enabling on-demand access to the most experienced medical interpreters, ensuring every patient receives effective medical communication.”

About InDemand Interpreting

InDemand Interpreting was founded in 2007 with the vision of ensuring that every patient receives the highest quality healthcare, regardless of language, cultural background or disability. By delivering the most experienced medical interpreters and highest quality video technology InDemand Interpreting provides doctors, nurses and clinicians the language access they need to provide the best possible care. Visit InDemand at http://www.indemandinterpreting.com

About Banner Health

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 28 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers, Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry and an array of other services. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit http://www.BannerHealth.com.