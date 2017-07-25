the plumbers we are sending to our customers are trained to do the job right, safely, and exceed our customers’ expectations.

Bill Howe Plumbing’s mission for over 35 years is to care for employees, community, and customers by ensuring all employees have opportunities for advanced training and all the tools necessary to succeed, participating in community events and giving back to San Diego, and providing the highest quality of services at affordable rates. In 2016, they were chosen as San Diego’s Best Plumber by the Union Tribune Readers, as well as being named as a Top Workplace 4 years in a row. The company is active in their industry and community giving back through volunteer efforts, charitable contributions, and working to elevate the San Diego plumbing trade through education and advanced training.

Bill Howe has been involved with the San Diego Plumbing-Heating -Cooling-Contractor's Association for over two decades, both in the industry side and in education. In 2017, the company will be sending the largest group of students to the first year of the four-year Journeyman Program. The PHCC instituted the Federally recognized four-year academy to train journeyman plumbers in 2008. Since its inception, Bill Howe Plumbing has been sending their plumbers through the program. Bill Howe pays for 100 percent of tuition, books, and lab fees as well as providing on the job training. “The Journeyman Plumbing program has been an excellent fit for our training program,” said Bill Howe, President of Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc. “It is our goal to have all San Diego plumbers licensed for the job, within our own company, and throughout the county; licensed and trained plumbers ensure the safety of our community.”

“The PHCC has been integral to the safety of our community and the growth of Bill Howe,” said Amber Baynard, 2017 PHCC President and Human Resource Manager, Bill Howe Plumbing. “We’re confident that the plumbers we are sending to our customers are trained to do the job right, safely, and exceed our customers’ expectations. That comes as part of the training at the PHCC Academy.”

Bill Howe has had over 50 students go through the 4-year San Diego plumbing academy’s Journeyman program since 2008. “Our ultimate goal is to ensure every plumber is licensed, in our company and in our community,” said Bill Howe, President Bill Howe Plumbing.

