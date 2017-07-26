Graham Spray Equipment Announces New Instructional Videos

“We are always looking for ideas to serve our customers better, and these videos provide them with the most up-to-date information about proper maintenance of their spray units.” – Donny Pitts, General Manager

Graham Spray Equipment, the Atlanta-based manufacturer of custom spray units for lawn and tree care and other agricultural applications, has added new entries to its library of instructional videos.

“We are always looking for ideas to serve our customers better, and these videos provide them with the most up-to-date information about proper maintenance of their spray units.” – Donny Pitts, General Manager

The company’s commitment to service produces turf spray equipment that stays in the field for 10 to 15 years or more. The Graham team works hard to understand their customers’ needs, and this group of videos is one of the ways that the company helps its clientele to keep their equipment in good working order.

The videos were designed to help customers prevent damage to their units and failure of parts, as well as protect their investment by extending the lifespan of the equipment. The topics covered include:



How to Get Your Unit Ready for Spring

How to Winterize Your Unit

Daily Maintenance for Your Unit

How to Calibrate a Bean Spray System

How to Calibrate a Hypro Spray System

The videos can be viewed on the Graham website, as well as through eblasts and at the Graham YouTube page. Additional videos on various subjects related to Graham spray units and rigs will be created in the future.

To learn more about Graham Spray Equipment’s rigs and services call 800-543-2810.

About Graham Spray Equipment: Since its founding in 1979 as Graham Lawn Equipment, Graham has been custom designing and building hardworking, long-lasting spray equipment. Graham spray units are used for lawn and tree care, pest control, and other agricultural applications across North and South America. Graham prides itself on delivering the quality equipment and full array of services their customers need to be successful.