I’m thrilled to welcome each of these new Advisory Board members – all of whom bring powerful expertise and a crucial regional perspective on the sectors that make up the global wellness industry.

The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), an invitation-only conference for the $3.7 trillion global wellness industry, today announced the appointment of three new members to its Advisory Board. They include Omer K. Isvan, president of Turkey-based Servotel Corporation; Tony de Leede, the owner and founder of Australia’s Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat; and Yoriko Soma, president and CEO of Japan-based Conceptasia.

“I’m thrilled to welcome each of these new Advisory Board members – all of whom bring powerful expertise and a crucial regional perspective on the sectors that make up the global wellness industry,” said Susie Ellis, Chairman and CEO of the Global Wellness Summit. “With these appointments, the Summit expands its representation in Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.

Isvan is a powerhouse in tourism and hospitality investment with a career spanning 30 years, and projects in over 40 countries. He currently leads Servotel Corporation, which is widely recognized as one of the leading advisers in the investment and development of hotels, resorts and integrated mixed-use developments worldwide.

''I look forward to working closely with members of this pioneering board, and furthering the development of the Global Wellness Summit by bringing to it my experience of integrating wellness into travel, hospitality and real estate development,” said Isvan.

De Leede is an extraordinarily successful fitness pioneer, having built Australia’s biggest fitness empire, Fitness First, and is now a renowned wellness resort entrepreneur who co-owns a range of wellness hospitality businesses, including not only the award-winning Gwinganna but also the very on-trend surf wellness brand, Komune.

“Having been involved in the fitness business for nearly forty years and more directly in the wellness/spa business for the last twelve, I hope to bring a fresh perspective on how the two industries are becoming more intertwined,” said Tony de Leede. “Being part of a board whose sole focus is to introduce more people to the benefits of health, fitness and wellness is an honor!”

Soma began her career at the Boston Consulting Group in Hong Kong, focusing on the luxury consumer market and has participated in multiple resort, destination and day spa projects in Asia. She now runs a major investment fund for Asian spa and wellness businesses.

“The wellness market in Asia is the fastest growing globally, and I’m thrilled to be part of the Summit’s Advisory Board to provide guidance and insight on the Pan-Asian and Japanese wellness industries,” said Yoriko Soma. “This appointment is made more gratifying by the fact that I’ve participated in each and every GWS since the inaugural event held in New York in 2007.”

The three new members are part of a 13-person advisory board to the Summit that includes wellness experts from across the globe. The full advisory board can be seen here.

The ten sectors that make up the $3.7 trillion global wellness industry, as outlined by the Global Wellness Institute’s research report, the 2017 “Global Wellness Economy Monitor”:



Beauty & Anti-Aging ($999 billion)

Healthy Eating, Nutrition & Weight Loss ($648 billion)

Wellness Tourism ($563 billion)

Fitness & Mind-Body ($542 billion)

Preventative & Personalized Medicine and Public Health ($534 billion)

Complementary & Alternative Medicine ($199 billion)

Wellness Lifestyle Real Estate ($119 billion)

Spa Industry ($99 billion)

Thermal/Mineral Springs ($51 billion)

Workplace Wellness ($43 billion)

The Summit is a gathering for senior industry executives and leaders; for information about attending, click here.

About the Global Wellness Summit: The Global Wellness Summit (GWS) is an invitation-only international gathering that brings together leaders and visionaries to positively shape the future of the $3.7 trillion global wellness economy. Held in a different location each year, Summits have taken place in the U.S., Switzerland, Turkey, Bali, India, Morocco, Mexico and Austria. The next will be held at The Breakers Palm Beach, Florida from Oct. 9-11, 2017.