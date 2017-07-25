Execute to Win “If your goal is a more engaged workforce, it all starts with two important pillars–culture and alignment.” - Lee Benson

Execute to Win (ETW) is pleased to welcome Kortman Electric to its community of users. Kortman Electric, a commercial design and construction service company, has selected ETW as a platform to engage and manage their entire employee workforce. Going forward Kortman will have a distinct focus on aligning all employees to the organization’s top-line strategy.

As an advocate for the adoption of ETW, Kortman Electric CEO Ken Kortman says, “Finding a system that can help us align strategically while supporting our culture will translate into bottom-line impact.”

“If your goal is a more engaged workforce, it all starts with two important pillars–culture and alignment.” ETW CEO Lee Benson continues, “Kortman’s decision to embrace ETW as a partner in realizing their goals will ultimately provide them with a more cohesive, productive and aligned workforce.”

The implementation of ETW in the Kortman organization will involve creation of various tools and processes that will clearly align goals and strategies across the board.

About ETW

ETW provides a platform to track, evaluate and measure employee performance against the major objectives of the organization. Easily execute and translate long-term strategy into clear, actionable goals. With ETW you can effectively communicate the company’s roadmap to success and engage everyone throughout the organization with that roadmap. Using ETW your organization can connect employees to strategy and culture to drive sustainable winning results. Learn more at http://www.etw.com

About Kortman Electric

Founded in 1983, Kortman Electric (KEI) is a 2nd generation contractor committed to integrity, excellence, and quality. KEI’s experienced and trained staff are available 24/7 working with each client to ensure a safe, reliable, and efficient solution is achieved. From on-demand service calls to multi-million dollar construction projects, KEI provides a variety of electrical services throughout Arizona. These services include aviation, education, municipal, medical, correctional, office and retail, tenant improvement, fire alarm, security, data, as well as 24/7 OnDemand service. Kortman Electric also provides expertise in the areas of conceptual design and budgeting, design-bid-build, design-build, Construction Management @ Risk, and pre-construction services. KEI is commitment is to help their clients achieve the very best value for their investment today and for the future.