Holy Fire Publishing (http://www.holyfirepublishing.com) releases the book "Grace and Faith in Action: An Exposition on the Story of the Canaanite Woman" (ISBN#: 978-1-60383-531-2) provides a detailed description and analysis of the principles of faith and grace, the two fundamental Christian doctrines on which the world's largest religion rests. It features the complete story of the Canaanite woman as recorded in the gospels of Matthew and Mark, drawing on its many valuable lessons and principles.

The message of "Grace and Faith in Action: An Exposition on the Story of the Canaanite Woman" is very timely as it reveals the hidden truths and mysteries about God's plan for the salvation of mankind as demonstrated by Jesus' mission in Tyre and Sidon, wherein the Canaanite woman and many other Gentiles were saved and healed by grace through having faith in Jesus. It focuses on the key principles of having faith to receive the grace of God.

Professor Falade is no stranger to having his written works published. With a doctorate in Landscape Architecture and a Bachelor's degree in Urban and Regional Planning, he authored and published the books "Landscape and Site Planning" and "Elements of Project Design" in the past. However, this is the first time his work deviates from architecture and design and focuses on the word of God.

When asked what his purpose is for writing "Grace and Faith in Action: An Exposition on the Story of the Canaanite Woman," Prof. Falade said he has three. First, he wants to tell the story of the Canaanite woman as comprehensively as possible by harmonizing and integrating the various details presented in the Gospels according to Matthew and Mark. Second, he wants to identify and unravel the mysteries and discuss them as key messages and principles of being a Christian. Finally, he seeks to discuss the valuable lessons of living a life with faith and grace.

"Grace and Faith in Action: An Exposition on the Story of the Canaanite Woman" has already received praises for how it tackles the two core principles of Christianity. Rev. Wilson Adebogun Badeho, FCVSN, the former general overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, described the book as "an exposé on the principles and lessons of grace and faith." He said it is a must-read for everyone, whether you're a Christian or an unbeliever.

Pastor Olalekan Lana of Deeper Life Bible Church said the book brilliantly lays out the "untold purpose of Christ's mission in Tyre and Sidon," highlighting the significance of faith and grace as "indispensible tools."

Prof. Johnson Bade Falade lives in Lagos, Nigeria, with his wife, Margaret. They were blessed with five children. Prof. Falade lectured at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Nigeria, and worked in several positions with the United Nations Systems including the UNDP and the UN-Habitat. He met the Lord while he was studying for a diploma degree in Town Planning at the Polytechnic in Ibadan in Nigeria in 1972. Since then, he grew his faith through campus and church fellowships. He served in several capacities in these fellowships, including serving as a Bible study teacher, Sunday school teacher, and a pastor of local churches.

