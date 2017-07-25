Cloud4Wi and Computer Gross sign a strategic agreement

"With Volare in our portfolio, we have been expanding and enriching our offer to provide our resellers with more competitive solutions recognized for their quality and reliability." said Federico Grassi, GM Computer Nessos.

Cloud4Wi, provider of Volare, the industry’s leading guest WiFi solution, and Computer Gross, a leading ICT solutions provider in Italy, announced today that they have signed their strategic agreement that enables partners to seize the enormous business opportunity for customer engagement using guest WiFi networks.

Computer Gross anticipates transformations of the distributor's role, distinguishing itself in the ICT market as a player who provides resellers with added value. In addition to reliable and proven box-moving activities, Computer Gross provides resellers with full support on all products distributed through a staff of over 470 people qualified and certified.

Cloud4Wi provides innovative guest WiFi solutions that enable brick-and-mortar businesses to offer an easy, fast Internet access, while collecting actionable information about customers and their on-premise behaviors. Empowered with this in-depth knowledge, businesses can engage customers in new meaningful ways through direct and indirect channels.

Cloud4Wi offers an exclusive partner program, the Volare Partner Program, that has a flexible structure with different levels designed to accommodate partners’ individual business models and needs. Most importantly, this program provides everything a partner needs to tackle this growth, including discounts, deal registration, marketing development funds, qualified leads, comprehensive training, proof-of-concept (POC) programs, and more.

"We are thrilled about the agreement signed with Cloud4Wi," said Federico Grassi, GM Computer Nessos. "With Volare in our portfolio, we have been expanding and enriching our offer to provide our resellers with more competitive solutions recognized for their quality and reliability."

"The strategic agreement signed with Computer Gross is an important milestone in our growth process," said Andrea Calcagno, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloud4Wi. "Our innovative solution, combined with Computer Gross’s experience, will strengthen our position in the Italian market by opening the door to the new revenue opportunities offered by guest WiFi."

For more information about Cloud4Wi, please visit the website here.

Cloud4Wi

Cloud4Wi offers Volare, the industry’s leading services platform for guest Wi-Fi. With Volare, businesses build their brands by leveraging their existing WiFi networks to provide superior on-site mobile experiences, while gaining valuable customer insights. Volare’s open, cloud-based platform is distributed through channel partners and connects more than 55 million mobile users across 15,000 locations in more than 80 countries. Customers include Armani, Burger King, Bulgari, Clarks Shoes, Olive Garden, Prada, and Telecom Italia. The company is based in San Francisco, and has offices in London, Paris, Milan, Pisa and Manila.

Computer Gross Italia

From the beginning, Computer Gross Italia anticipated transformations of the distributor's figure, distinguishing itself on the ICT market as an advanced operator who increasingly manages added value for the Reseller Channel. This choice allowed a turnover of 7 million euros in 1994 to a turnover of more than 1 billion Euros to date. In addition to these reliable and proven box-moving activities, Computer Gross provides the channel full support on all the products distributed through an offer of over 470 qualified and certified products and solutions, distinguishing its offer from the others through the added value transferred to the reseller network. After the initial 100 customers, in 2016 Computer Gross exceeded 12,500 customers, thanks in part to the support of sales representatives throughout the country. Specialization in people is a strength for the Computer Gross business divisions that are dedicated to the main ICT vendors.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elena Briola

Cloud4Wi

ebriola(at)cloud4wi9dot)com

Tel: +1 415-852-3900