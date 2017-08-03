SEO for Growth Launched in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is now one of the elite locations to offer marketing activated websites based on the best-selling book: SEO for Growth by John Jantsch, author of the best-selling Duct Tape Marketing guide and creator of the Duct Tape Marketing System™, and Phil Singleton, an experienced SEO consultant with years of experience at the local, regional, and national levels. SEO for Growth contains valuable tips on how to leverage the new rules of search engine optimization to make sure a business’ website gets found online.

Nina Radetich, Founder & President of Radetich Marketing + Media, was chosen as one of the first certified SEO Consultants through SEO for Growth. Radetich Marketing + Media focuses on solving the mystery of marketing for small business. The company was born out of the frustration Nina experienced marketing her first small business. She was overwhelmed trying to make sense of all the potential marketing options and struggling to find a way to systematize the marketing process.

She knew there had to be a better way, one that was tied to a proven system. That’s why she joined the Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network, where she earned the elite status as a Duct Tape Marketing Certified Consultant. Now she helps local companies install the Duct Tape Marketing system in their business, stimulating leads and business growth.

Nina’s background is in journalism. For close to two decades, she anchored the evening news broadcasts at the NBC and ABC affiliates in Las Vegas, Nevada. During her time in broadcasting, she won an Emmy award and an Edward R. Murrow award for journalistic excellence.

Because Nina’s background is firmly rooted in storytelling, Nina has a unique ability to draw out her clients’ stories and help them communicate them effectively online. It’s a skill missing with many marketers in today’s crowded digital space.

Las Vegas SEO for Growth is a top Las Vegas area digital marketing agency that is based on the principles of Duct Tape Marketing. It is made up of experienced professionals, providing Las Vegas area businesses with:



Inbound marketing strategies

Designing and developing websites that are search engine friendly

Social media marketing services

Content marketing

Reputation management

And more!

The Duct Tape Marketing strategy is a concept that provides small businesses with a simple, effective, and affordable marketing strategy. John Jantsch is a marketing consultant, speaker and author of Duct Tape Marketing, Duct Tape Selling, The Commitment Engine, The Referral Engine, and SEO for Growth. He is the creator of the Duct Tape Marketing System and Duct Tape Marketing Consulting Network that trains and licenses small business marketing consultants around the world. John describes the Duct Tape Marketing philosophy as follows:

“Just as any handyman will tell you that a roll of Duct Tape is the single most useful tool in their toolbox - one they would never be without - so I began to understand that small business marketing must be simple, affordable, always-at-the-ready, and effective at solving any of a host of problems.”

Search Engine Optimization, or SEO, started out as a “dark art” designed for ways to trick search engines into making specific web content or websites show up in the top results. Because search engines are looking to give the searcher the most accurate and useful content possible, based on the search criteria entered, keyword research and planning are key elements to successful results.

Joost de Valk, CEO & Founder of Yoast, comments on the SEO for Growth strategy:

"There are many pieces to solving the SEO puzzle. From search engine friendly web design and content marketing, to social media and reputation management, SEO for Growth will help you put it all together."

SEO for Growth is a concept that embeds SEO into the first stages of website design, not as an afterthought. It reinforces an inbound strategy as a necessity for getting found online and growing business. It provides a complete SEO roadmap to all the right places from content to keywords to analytics so your customers can easily find your business and your business can find success.

