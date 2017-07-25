Jessica Grillo, JD Joins RegQuest as Executive Director

RegQuest™, a subsidiary of ClearHealth Quality Institute™, is pleased to announce that Jessica Grillo, JD has joined the company as executive director. RegQuest is one of the nation’s premier online regulatory compliance resources focusing on health insurance functions such as medical management and appeals. As executive director, Grillo will oversee maintaining and expanding subscription content for RegQuest to continue its focus on providing in-depth, meaningful regulatory information and trend reports. She will also manage various legal matters as well as provide advice regarding marketing and communications for the organization.

“Jessica Grillo’s litigation experience as a trial attorney before joining RegQuest brings a fresh, powerful and dynamic perspective to our team,” said Garry Carneal, JD, MA, CHQI and RegQuest founder. Carneal added, “Jessica understands the need for health plans and regulatory professionals to have instant access to the most up-to-date information possible. Her logical, methodical approach to the ever-changing regulatory environment makes her a perfect fit to take RegQuest to the next level.”

Via an online subscription service, RegQuest customers can access a wide range of regulatory data at the state and national level. The company’s initial offerings center around trend reports and state regulatory surveys addressing various health insurance functions, including utilization management (UM) programs, the internal appeals process, and external review of denials. Future modules under development include workers’ compensation UM programs and mental health parity requirements. RegQuest offers a dashboard view of all applicable regulations via a clickable map.

“I am thrilled to join the RegQuest and CHQI teams,” adds Grillo. “Most stakeholders are not aware of the myriad of regulations that impact health plans, medical management organizations and other healthcare organizations. RegQuest offers industry, regulators, providers, and consumers a unique repository of actionable information at their fingertips.”

RegQuest not only summarizes key regulatory and industry trends, but also is working with key stakeholders to develop new model regulations and policies to promote value, transparency and accountability in health care, including The Kennedy Forum and Schooner Strategies, LLC. Please contact Kelsey Haworth, Sales Manager, via email or phone at info(at)regquest(dot)com or 443-569-7400 to learn more.

About RegQuest (http://www.RegQuest.com)

RegQuest, an online, subscription-based tracking and reporting service, details many of the business, legal and regulatory forces directly impacting health insurance companies, medical management organizations, third party administrators and other key players in the health insurance industry. RegQuest is an essential current awareness tool for employers and health plans, making compliance easier and more efficient by offering accurate information in a user-friendly format via its 50 state and federal regulatory surveys, quick reference summary tables, and subscriber alerts. RegQuest is well on its way to complete the “DNA sequencing” of all medical management regulations. For more information or to subscribe, please visit http://www.RegQuest.com