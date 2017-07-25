Social video is now an essential part of the digital content landscape, and best practices are a moving target.

Publishers worldwide are increasing their production of social video by 65 percent, as audience engagement and monetization opportunities on Facebook grow, reveals the just-released Wochit Q2 Social Video Performance Index. Created quarterly to inform brands, media companies and other content creators about social video success factors, the report provides valuable insights into the behaviors and preferences of Facebook audiences worldwide and highlights trends in video production.

The report is based on more than 5,000 videos, created using the Wochit platform and posted to over 300 Facebook pages by 100-plus publishers worldwide between March 2017 and May 2017 (Q2). Comparisons are made against the period of December 2016 to February 2017 (Q1). The report can be found here: http://bit.ly/WochitQ2.

Topline findings include:



On average, publishers are posting 65 percent more video in Q2 vs. Q1, based on those who were active in both quarters, as they look to drive engagement and revenue

Engagement metrics are way up - except when it comes to “likes”

Square is the clear winner in the aspect-ratio battle

Videos over 90 seconds are growing in number and popularity, possibly driven by Facebook mid-roll

Video has its own “One Percent” that take the lion’s share of engagement

Audiences in Spanish-speaking countries engage with social video more than do others

Wochit, whose AI-powered toolset helps media companies rapidly create and distribute social video around trending topics, developed the Social Video Performance Index to inform content creators’ social video strategies. Most recently, the company published its #WochitWins Viral Video Report, which educates readers about factors that influence a particular video’s chances of “going viral.”

“Social video is now an essential part of the digital content landscape, and best practices are a moving target. By providing insights into this rapidly changing medium, we’re able to provide essential information to both creators and strategists needed to succeed here and now,” said co-founder and CEO Dror Ginzberg. “As video continues it’s unbelievable upward trajectory, we’re committed to being the first to see and share the industry’s developments, and give our customers a distinct advantage in the complex and competitive mediascape.”

