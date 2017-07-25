Construct-A-Lead is an online construction lead service that helps contractors, service providers, manufacturers and suppliers gain information on all large scale construction projects. The service features apartment construction, hotel construction, retail construction, medical construction, school renovations & more, including those hard-to-find private project leads, to help bid on construction, from planning stage- completion.

Construct-A-Lead, the industry’s most comprehensive construction lead service, announces the following Colorado projects will go forward. Construct-A-Lead’s newly implemented advanced search feature allows the user to find their leads or key contacts by project type, location, bid stage, dollar value, company, or keyword.

Users are able to track projects status, save searches, put personalized notes on projects, email a project to a colleague or customer, reach out directly to the decision maker and download construction leads with a one-touch feature.

Interested parties are invited to visit Construct-A-Lead.com and sign up for a no obligation test drive, where they will be able to experience these newly integrated features. Users will be able to receive regular alerts on new and updated construction projects, in accordance with the individual’s preference.

An example of the Colorado projects available within the database is listed below. Reference the Project ID to utilize the new site features and to obtain direct contact information for each construction lead:

Denver, CO – Colorado Station - Plans call for the demolition of the existing building and the new construction of a 350 unit apartment complex. Construction start: Summer, 2017. $70,000,000. Project ID: 1395426

Fort Collins, CO – Lincoln Corridor Hotel – Plans call for building a new four-story hotel with 107 guest rooms and totaling 79,619 square feet. There will also be 5,984 square feet of detached restaurant space. Construction start: Q1, 2018, $15,000,000 Project ID: 1395303

Monument, CO – Jackson Creek Senior Living – Plans call for the new construction of a 137-unit assisted living facility on 6.4 acres of land, to include a three-story, 128,600 square-foot building with 80 assisted living, 30 memory care and 27 independent living units. Construction start: Summer, 2017. $33,000,000 Project ID: 1395277

Johnstown, CO – The Springs at 2534 - Plans call for the new construction of a 212-unit apartment complex on 13 acres. Construction start: Q3, 2017. $40,000,000 Project ID: 1395274

Windsor, CO – Rocky Mountain Sports Park – Plans call for building a new, huge sports complex featuring a 10,000-seat stadium, training facilities, offices and retail space. The second phase will include 64 sports fields, 10 youth fields, 16 tournament baseball and 16 tournament softball fields and 12 multi-use fields for football, soccer and lacrosse. Construction start: October, 2017 $225,000,000. Project ID: 1395153

Longmont, CO – Baker Street Townhomes – Plans call for building a new 16-unit townhome development. Construction start: Q1, 2018 $3,500,000. Project ID: 1394963

