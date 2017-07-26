Rollga's Retailer of the Year 2016-2017 545 Rollga Rollers Sold, number seems low, compared to how often we are selling them.

After careful consideration, Rollga has concluded that this years' 2016-2017 Rollga Retailer-Of-The-Year Award goes to Fargo Running Company in Fargo, ND, for their ability to actively promote the benefits of healthy movement in their community and for their continued success in creating a warm customer environment.

"FRC exceeded my expectations!" writes a customer on Facebook, "The staff is very knowledgeable and they genuinely care about getting you the perfect shoe and gear to make every run memorable." extends another customer. The criteria for this award is based on community involvement, brand execution, and commitment to movement. "The award goes beyond the numbers," said Timothy Schmidt, Co-Owner at Rollga, "Our mission is to restore movement; In communities, homes and the workplace, because movement is life. People wrap their identity in how well they can move. We concluded that Fargo Running Company upholds that same value. Furthermore, they live it out each and every day."

Though the award is not based purely on the sales volume, Fargo Running Company has had it's share of success in retailing these new exercise rollers. FRC Owner, Cley Twigg, reported the sales numbers from last year, "So the number I have is 545, and that includes the expo sales..." Rollga opened the doors to retailers back in 2016. "It has been off to a great start," expressed Schmidt, "Those who follow the system and showcase the Rollgas do very well, because they are helping people move better and recover faster." The system consists of well placed products and a marketing tool box that is shared with all retailers. Rollga provided staff support to Fargo Running Company through the use of an educational app, race expo appearances, and communications via phone and email.

About Fargo Running Company in Fargo, ND

Fargo Running Company is about helping you go far! We are the running and walking shoes experts! Come in and participate in a complimentary gait analysis to see what shoe is best for you! From the first time 5K runner/walker to the Ironman triathlete, we have something for everyone! Running, biking, swimming, walking, or just working out at the club!

About Rollga in Saint Cloud, MN

Rollga is an cross-directional foam roller designed to stabilize the hips, align the back, and increase range-of-motion. The Rollga foam roller is ideal for muscle recovery, fascial health, and functional restoration of movement. Ordinary foam rollers cause discomfort and pain due to the unfitting design. This groovy foam roller is designed and contoured to fit your body and reach trigger points that are difficult to reach with an ordinary roller.

Potential Retailers are welcome to contact Tim Schmidt.

The on-boarding process is simple and does not require large quantities to get started. There are no quotas or sales requirements to meet either.