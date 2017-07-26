Dan Bodnar, Director of Legal Tracker Product Management said, "Our partnership with TotalDiscovery continues our trend for delivering value and drives automation particularly in important but time-consuming administrative workflows."

Thomson Reuters today announced that market-leading e-billing and matter management solution, Thomson Reuters Legal Tracker™ (formerly Serengeti Tracker™) has entered into a new partnership with TotalDiscovery, the leading SaaS provider of secure and defensible solutions used by corporate Legal and IT departments to manage legal compliance obligations for document preservation and to fulfill discovery requests.

This new venture brings together two best-in class technology providers who are both working to improve critical legal operation workflows for their users. “The partnership with Thomson Reuters and Legal Tracker represents an important milestone in our efforts to provide software products that integrate with TotalDiscovery and provide measurable value to our clients,” said Scott Nichols, SVP of TotalDiscovery.

TotalDiscovery will give Legal Tracker clients integrated access to powerful and easy-to-use online solutions that automate tasks related to issuing and tracking legal hold notices and managing ESI preservation, collection, processing and early case assessment.

“Legal Tracker is already known as a best-in-class tool that helps legal departments enhance the value they bring to a wider organization,” said Dan Bodnar, director of Legal Tracker Product Management. “Our partnership with TotalDiscovery continues our trend for delivering this value and drives automation particularly in important but time-consuming administrative workflows, increasing the usefulness of Legal Tracker and further enhancing the customer experience.”

About Legal Tracker: Thomson Reuters Legal Tracker is the top-ranked and most widely used legal matter management, e-billing, and analytics system among corporations and law firms. Recently it was named the #1 e-billing and matter management system by both HBR and Corporate Counsel magazine. Designed to give corporate law departments a clear view of their entire legal landscape, Tracker helps law departments implement tighter cost controls, reduce spend, and drive efficient collaboration—both internally and with outside counsel. And, because it is offered as a SaaS system, Tracker does this all without the need to purchase and maintain software, saving organizations’ IT staff time and money. Legal Tracker holds the largest collection of e-billing, matter management, and live-rate analytics information, with detailed data on lawyer performance that includes costs, staffing, duration, predictive accuracy, and evaluations by clients. For more information, please visit http://www.legaltracker.com.

About TotalDiscovery: TotalDiscovery builds secure, defensible, cost-effective software solutions to address data preservation and legal compliance needs of corporations, law firms, and governments. The TotalDiscovery platform has been built using defensible and mature technologies and methods that have withstood legal scrutiny for over a decade. The solution was designed for use by both Legal and IT for all types of matters, from internal investigations to complex lawsuits and regulatory matters. With powerful enterprise-class features, instant availability, expert workflows, flat-fee licenses, and no up-front costs, the TotalDiscovery platform is the future of legal information management. For more information, please visit http://www.totaldiscovery.com.