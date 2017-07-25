Therachat, a smart journaling tool for therapists and their clients, today announced it will be exhibiting and providing demos of its smart journaling platform at the 125th American Psychological Association (APA) Annual Convention at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. from August 3-6, 2017.

The APA Annual Convention is one of the largest gatherings of psychologists, psychology students and those specializing in the research, practice, education and policy of psychology. The event offers an opportunity for attendees to broaden their understanding of how other areas of psychology affect their own. Psychologists will have the opportunity to visit Therachat’s booth in the exhibitor section and see firsthand the benefits of leveraging technology to increase client engagement and improve therapy outcomes.

Therachat has a unique HIPAA-compliant platform tailored to augment therapy by offering an easy to use, interactive journaling tool for clients that delivers deep insights to the psychologist. Psychologists have access to a web-based dashboard with real-time data and analysis to provide context between sessions and measure progress based on frequency of entries and sentiment. In addition, Therachat made product updates to enhance the analytics, offer optional direct messaging and the ability to push custom activities to clients. Clients using Therachat’s mobile app take a modern approach to journaling, including utilizing one-click mood tracking, conversing with a customizable artificial intelligence powered chatbot or entering digital journal entries.

WHAT: APA Annual Convention attendees can receive an in-person hands-on demo of Therachat’s smart journaling platform for therapists and clients.

WHEN: August 3-6, 2017

WHERE: Therachat Booth 510, APA Annual Convention

Therachat is available for free download on iOS here and Android here.

Additional Resources

Website

Blog

State of Anxiety Survey and Infographic

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

About Therachat

Therachat is a HIPAA-compliant smart journaling tool that keeps clients engaged in-between therapy sessions. Therachat’s mobile app for therapy clients and users without a therapist is powered by AI technology that helps to cope with anxiety. Its web-based dashboard provides therapists with real-time insights to improve therapy outcomes. Headquartered in San Francisco, Therachat is available nationwide through its web and mobile applications. For additional information, visit https://therachat.io.