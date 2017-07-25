Egnyte Logo Egnyte Connect wasn’t just complementary, it actually made Google Drive more secure and easier to manage. Egnyte Connect’s open architecture and granular permissions let us have more control over our Google Drive content than ever before.

Egnyte, the leading cloud provider of smart content collaboration and governance for the enterprise, today announced Design Within Reach (DWR) has deployed Egnyte Connect as their company-wide collaboration solution. Egnyte Connect creates a secure digital workplace for the Design Within Reach team to create, manage, and collaborate on content with colleagues, customers, partners, vendors, and their parent company Herman Miller.

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Design Within Reach is a well-established multi-channel retailer, selling the best in authentic modern design via its call center, website, 34 retail Studios across the United States and Canada, and its contract sales team. With international operations and design influences from all of the world, Design Within Reach has become a global leader in authentic modern design.

“Prior to deploying Egnyte Connect, we stored our content on a mix of on-premises servers and created local file shares that employees would have to connect to via unreliable virtual private networks (VPN), just to get to what they needed,” said Bethany Kemp, DWR’s VP of Technology and Information Systems. “With Egnyte Connect’s hybrid solution we were able to create a new and improved digital workplace for our employees that provides secure access to all of our content via the cloud, eliminating our reliance on VPNs and improving their productivity.”

Design Within Reach had an existing relationship with Google that was seven years in the making, which meant that its new solution would need to work well with the G Suite. Thanks to Egnyte’s close working relationship with Google, Egnyte Connect already had native integrations that helped the DWR team make a seamless transition into their new digital workplace.

“Being a highly collaborative organization that operates at the intersection of design and retail, our team has always relied heavily on Google Drive for real-time collaboration and it was important for our new cloud solution to be complementary to the G Suite,” Corey Coppin, Director of IT Infrastructure at Design Within Reach. “Egnyte Connect wasn’t just complementary, it actually made Google Drive more secure and easier to manage. Egnyte Connect’s open architecture and granular permissions let us have more control over our Google Drive content than ever before, while also creating a central repository where other types of content could live as well.”

Egnyte Connect has provided a number of benefits for Design Within Reach, reducing their infrastructure costs, increasing employee productivity, securing all of their content, and strengthening their existing Google investment.

“The Design Within Reach use case is a great example of how many of our customers are evolving today, using a number of different tools and applications together in a customized digital workplace in order to improve efficiency,” said Rajesh Ram, co-founder and chief customer officer at Egnyte. “With Egnyte Connect we create a secure digital workplace that gives DWR employees the flexibility to use whatever applications they are comfortable with, like Google Drive, while IT has the ability to control and manage content no matter where it goes.”

To learn more about why Design Within Reach chose Egnyte Connect and how IT has deployed the solution, check out our in-depth case study.

About Egnyte

Egnyte transforms business through smarter content allowing organizations to connect, protect, and unlock value from all their content. Our Content Intelligence platform delivers smart content collaboration and governance in the cloud or on-premises to thousands of businesses around the world even the most regulated industries. Founded in 2007, Egnyte is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Investors include venture capital firms, such as Google Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, as well as technology partners, such as CenturyLink and Seagate Technology. Please visit http://www.egnyte.com or call 1-877-7EGNYTE for more information.

About Design Within Reach

Design Within Reach, founded in 1998 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is the world leader in authentic modern design. The company sells its furniture and accessories to residential and commercial customers through retail Studios in North America, online at dwr.com, by phone at 800.944.2233 and through the Contract division at dwrcontract.com. Design Within Reach, Inc., is a subsidiary of Herman Miller Inc.