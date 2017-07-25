Cybereason, the leading provider of behavioral-based enterprise attack protection, including including endpoint detection and response, next-generation antivirus, and active monitoring services,today issued a new report titled “Owning the Battlefield: Fighting the Growing Trend of Destructive Cyber Attacks.” Among the attacks, the report examines the recent global NotPetya destructive cyberattack that affected multinational companies such as FedEx, Merck, DLA Piper, WPP, Maersk, Rosneft, Nuance and Reckitt Benckiser.

The report indicates that over the past two decades there has been an increase in the quantity and specificity of destructive cyber attacks. Including a summary of destructive cyber attacks beginning in 1982 with the Siberian pipeline, the report provides insights into how this trend has also been accompanied by a low degree of sophistication, in the aggregate, of the attack tools. Additionally, the report discusses the U.S. government’s policy paralysis and the unlikeliness of a large policy shift. With no ability, or even intention, on the part of nation states to dissuade destructive attacks, the private sector is paying the ultimate price.

Key Findings:

*The general trend, especially since 2010, has been that relatively simple, but capable, destructive malware is behind these cyberattacks. Even the most recent example, NotPetya was a relatively simple destructive module paired with a fairly sophisticated and hard to detect backdoor. Cheap, dirty, but effective is all any actor needs to play in this arena.

*To date, many cyber incidents are still motivated by espionage or criminal activity and don't rise to the level of destructive attacks. However, the increasing use of these tools, especially by nation state actors, is an alarming trend that is unlikely to abate any time soon.

*There is no incentive for nations to stop this behavior. The relative ease in striking internationally that the Internet provides, combined with the comparative lack of retribution, has created an environment where nations will continue to experiment and grow increasingly bold in their attacks.

*The private sector is most often the victims of these serious attacks because it is both less secure than government networks and also has been largely deemed a “safe” target from a retaliation standpoint.

Report findings are followed by suggestions for a path forward and recommendations for the private sector to use actionable information as the best weapon against threat actors and adversaries.

