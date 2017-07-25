Star Refrigeration Announce UK Roadshow for October 2017

Star Refrigeration Roadshow 2017 This is a fantastic opportunity to keep up to date and talk to the experts about the issues that concern owners and operators

Star Refrigeration is hosting a free to attend national roadshow in early October to help raise awareness of the most incumbent issues affecting refrigeration and heating end users today.

The morning CPD certified seminars aim to reach as many end users and industry professionals as possible and will take place at a number of different locations across the UK. In an attempt to give all plant users the chance to attend, Star is extending the number of event locations to suit visitor’s preferences and is asking those interested to advise on where they would be most willing to travel, at the event’s registration page.

Star’s 2017 Roadshow will cover the following scope of topics:



F-Gas Regulations – How will the imminent HFCs restrictions affect your business?

Natural Refrigerants – What are the options available to suit your business needs?

Energy Efficiency – Discover the latest technology available to reduce your energy bills and prove to suppliers, customers and shareholders that the business is taking action in accordance with climate change targets.

Regulatory updates – What do you need to know as a business owner to stay compliant?

Dr Rob Lamb, Star Refrigeration’s Sales and Marketing Director said of the event, “Star’s 2017 Roadshow is an opportunity for users of cooling and heating products to explore the latest industry developments which affect their business. Considering the pace at which the industry’s regulatory and environmental landscape is changing, cooling and heating customers must stay informed to remain compliant with legislation. This is a fantastic chance to keep up to date and talk to the experts about the issues that concern owners and operators regarding their current solution”.

Topical industry issues such as the F-gas phase down, including R404a and R507 replacement options will be discussed. The presentation sessions will be certified for continuing professional development (CPD) and will be followed by a question and answer session to ensure customers receive in-depth knowledge to take away. Each roadshow event will subsequently end with a lunch and informal networking opportunity.

The event is free to attend, but attendees are required to register their interest online and specified their preferred event location via https://2017roadshow.eventbrite.co.uk