ProProfs announced today that it has rebranded Live2Support live chat software as ProProfs Chat. Live2Support, a technology driven Live Chat Software Company, was established in 2003 and served businesses worldwide. It was acquired by ProProfs in 2016. Live2Support live chat app is used by more than 10,000 businesses worldwide in a myriad of different ways including support and sales. The acquisition will provide customers with new opportunities for blending a live chat software with other tools like Training Maker, Project and Knowledge Base.

“With over 1.2 million businesses & users around the globe using ProProfs’ delightfully smart tools, Live2Support was a natural fit for us,” said Sameer Bhatia, CEO of ProProfs. “ProProfs Chat offers endless sales and support opportunities for businesses when combined with companion products. Live chat operators can exchange text messages, documents, webpages, and knowledge base articles with visitors to resolve their queries, both proactively and reactively.”

ProProfs Chat enables businesses to offer real-time chat assistance to their website visitors. It offers an advanced operator dashboard with real time visitor monitoring, allowing website owners to instantly connect with their visitors and monitor their activities on the site in real time. Customers prefer it because it’s much faster than any other online support channel.

ProProfs has promised to continue development of the chat software to add even better features and support functionality. “I'm inspired by the possibilities that exist ahead. We’re committed to growing and expanding ProProfs Chat’s features to truly make it a next gen app. I’m also excited about the opportunity to extend ProProfs’ mission towards creating customer delight with our next-generation support tools,” says Sameer Bhatia.

An essential part of ProProfs customer support and service software suite, ProProfs Live Chat software integrates seamlessly with other knowledge management, learning management, and contact center applications in the suite. It offers limitless support and sales opportunities when combined with these companion products.

Leading companies across the world trust ProProfs for their web collaboration requirements and the Live Chat Software continues the legacy. Learn more about ProProfs Live Chat Software features.

About ProProfs

ProProfs' delightfully smart tools are used by millions of users each month. The site hosts more than 1,000,000 pages of content in 70+ languages, and is a leading platform for online training and assessment with the world's largest library of professional tests & quizzes. ProProfs products, including Knowledge Base, Live Chat, Project Management, Quiz, Survey and Training tools are used by many Fortune 500 companies such as Sony & Dell, along with users from leading educational institutes like Harvard & Yale. ProProfs empowers users with a valuable platform to apply knowledge, helping them increase productivity, efficiency and profitability.

ProProfs is a privately held company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and was founded by Sameer Bhatia with the mission to make the world smarter!

Head Office and Mailing Address:

6800 Altamor Drive,

Los Angeles, CA 90045, USA

Phone: (855) 776-7763

http://www.proprofs.com/chat/