Zensar Technologies, a leading provider of digital solutions, software and infrastructure services, announced that the company is helping Morrison Utility Services (MUS), the UK’s largest, dedicated, independent utility services provider with its process transformation roadmap and be an early adopter of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in redefining operations.

Morrison Utility Services aims to leverage the latest technological solutions to reinvent its customer service experience. Zensar has enabled the creation of an RPA framework to integrate seamlessly with the business operations and drive tangible benefits.

Sandeep Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies commented, “Globally, automation has enabled enterprises to become nimble and more strategic in achieving their business initiatives. At Zensar, we have successfully helped multiple enterprises worldwide realise the Return on Digital® through innovative and disruptive solutions and services. It is encouraging to partner with and enable the vision of Morrison Utility Services as they embark on the innovation path to realise the benefits of robotic process automation.”

Commenting on the benefits from the project, Graeme Cross, Director of Business Systems, Morrison Utility Services said, “Zensar understands our business and has enabled us to focus on innovating our technology strategy. At Morrison Utility Services, our clients remain our focus, and we constantly endeavour to offer a first-class experience to them. We believe in taking the first steps towards adopting innovative technology to enhance the end customer experience. We are confident that by leveraging robotic process automation, we will create new benchmarks in our service standards.”

According to Chaitanya (Chai) Rajebahadur, Senior Vice-President and Head, Europe, Zensar Technologies, “Morrison Utility Services leads by example in their industry. The organisation understands the importance of introducing RPA in some of their processes, clearly indicating the investment in the future of their customer relationships. We are glad to have worked with their Business Systems team on this initiative. The RPA business initiative will further strengthen the already existing strategic relationship with Morrison Utility Services.”

Zensar and Morrison Utility Services teams have collaborated to enable intelligent automation of MUS’s current finance accrual process. Zensar worked with the business users in understanding the process blueprints and execution, and developed a working model for enabling AI led automation of the entire accrual process cycle. By adopting RPA, Morrison Utility Services will drive significant cost optimisation, quality improvements and productivity gains. It will also enable them to improve their service quality and customer experience as more processes are automated with this initiative.

About Morrison Utility Services

Morrison Utility Services is the UK’s largest, dedicated, independent utility service provider, working in long-term frameworks on behalf of regulated asset owners across the electricity, gas, telecommunications and water sectors. Morrison Utility Services is a part of M Group Services.

About Zensar (http://www.zensar.com)

Zensar is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital Transformation journey. A technology partner of choice, backed by a strong track record of innovation; credible investment in Digital solutions; and unwavering commitment to client success, Zensar’ s comprehensive range of digital and technology services and solutions enables its clients achieve new thresholds of business performance. Zensar, with its experience in delivering excellence and superior client satisfaction through myriad technology solutions, is uniquely positioned to help its clients surpass challenges they face running their existing business most efficiently, helping in their legacy transformation, and planning for business expansion and growth through innovative and digital ways.

Follow Zensar via:

Zensar Blog: http://www.zensar.com/blogs

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Zensar

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zensar-technologies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Zensar

Catch our refreshed new website at: http://www.zensar.com

About RPG Enterprises (http://www.rpggroup.com)

Mumbai headquartered RPG Enterprises is one of India's largest industrial conglomerates. With over 15 companies in its fold, the group has a strong presence across core business sectors such as Infrastructure, Tyre, IT and Specialty. Established in 1979, RPG Enterprises is one of India’s fastest growing business groups with a turnover in excess of Rs 21,000 crore.

For any queries please feel free to reach out:

PR Contacts (Global Headquarters - India):

PR Contact – (Europe + UK)

Lavanya Jayaram

Chief Marketing Officer

Zensar Technologies

+91 9922243544

lavanya.jayaram(at)zensar(dot)com

Janki Sampat

Manager - Marketing and PR

Zensar Technologies UK Ltd.

Tel: +44 (0)1753505972

M: +44-(0)7950524639

Janki.sampat(at)zensar(dot)com

Aradhana Prabhu

Global Public Relations

Zensar Technologies

+91 9765999749

aradhana.prabhu(at)zensar(dot)com

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorised use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.