SSCI Achieves Milestone Providing Litigation Support Services

SSCI, a division of Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), provides litigation support services for 600 patent challenges worldwide, representing a milestone achievement.

As an industry-leading provider of solid-state contract research and testing services for product development, SSCI scientists have served as expert and fact witnesses to assist our clients to perform infringement analyses, evaluate inherent anticipation positions, and perform experiments at our state-of-the-art, FDA-validated cGMP facility.

Whether testifying by declaration in the United States or giving oral testimony at European Opposition, SSCI scientists demonstrate unparalleled scientific experience, enabling SSCI to bring unique resources to solve complex science-based patent issues.

“We are honored to have such a talented and committed team who work every day to serve our valued legal clients and help interpret the science behind the intellectual property,” said David A. Engers, Ph.D., general manager, SSCI.

