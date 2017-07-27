The addition of Zayo's CloudLink to our Emeryville and San Jose, CA data center infrastructures demonstrates that we are listening closely to the needs of our clients and are committed to helping them realize their business goals.

Evocative, LLC, a leading provider of secure Internet infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) to provide its enterprise data center clients with a private, high-speed connection to the public cloud as well as providing dark and lit fiber services to its two flagship data centers in Emeryville and San Jose, California. This will enable Evocative clients to easily scale their IT infrastructure and implement a hybrid cloud environment designed specifically for their needs.

“Companies today expect that the data center they select will be flexible, providing industry-leading technology services that enable them to build a custom solution and grow their business on their terms,” said Ed Buck, Evocative Vice President of Technology and Service Delivery. “The addition of Zayo’s CloudLink to our Emeryville and San Jose, CA data center infrastructures demonstrates that we are listening closely to the needs of our clients and are committed to helping them realize their business goals.”

CloudLink provides direct network connectivity to over 50 cloud providers and over 150 cloud on-ramps globally. Whether a business only requires one cloud connection or many, CloudLink delivers flexible, reliable and secure high-performance bandwidth options, privately connecting them to the world’s leading cloud providers including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Enterprise clients can now easily integrate their public cloud application requirements with Evocative’s private cloud or colocation services. This enables them to achieve a more secure, stable and reliable way to store, manage and use their data, while at the same time, maintaining the flexibility and scalability they need to grow.

Headquartered in Emeryville, CA, Evocative operates secure, high availability data centers in the heart of Silicon Valley. The company’s fully customizable data center services include colocation, hybrid IT, managed private cloud, dedicated hosting, and network and security services.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s 122,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides clients with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth and services.

About Evocative

Evocative is a North American company and an owner and operator of secure, compliant, highly available data centers. We are the trusted guardians of our clients’ Internet infrastructure. To tour an Evocative data center or receive additional information on data center services, please visit http://www.evocative.com.