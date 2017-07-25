I started to pay attention to the construction of women’s shoes and I realized that it’s a total racket.

The team at Antonia Saint NY has re-engineered classic-looking flats and heels to mimic the comfort of sneakers on the inside. The New York-based startup introduced their innovative Victoria High Heel and Jane Autumn Flat on Kickstarter today with a $50,000 funding goal. The company is also offering a “Fit Profile”, which provides consumers with the opportunity to design a more customized fit through their Antonia Saint NY Fit Kit™.

“I started to pay attention to the construction of women’s shoes and I realized that it’s a total racket,” said Antonia Saint Dunbar, Co-Founder and CEO of Antonia Saint NY. “Either the shoe is overpriced without technology for comfort, or it often has cheap components like heel tips that snap off, leather heels that scrape easily, red bottoms that scuff and have no traction, or the shoe itself is intended to be cheaply made. Your feet pay the price. I knew there had to be a better way.”

After consulting with numerous shoe experts, including Brooklyn Shoe Space founder Keiko Hirosue, industrial designer and shoemaker Rebecca Heykes, and award-winning celebrity podiatric surgeon Dr. Suzanne Levine, Dunbar developed and finalized the SoftSurround System™ to solve pain points around the foot.

Both the Victoria High Heel and the Jane Autumn Flat include an outsole design for maximum flexibility and shock absorption. Both shoe styles are cushioned with Tri-Arch Support™ and dual-layered foam which support the entire foot. While the side-cushioning comfort strips gently hold the foot in place to prevent blisters, the cushion at the base of the big toe prevents sharp pain under the big toe joint. Additionally, the high heel contains a triple-elevated cushion under the ball of the foot is designed to withstand two and a half times the body weight from a regular high heel.

Antonia Saint NY’s Victoria High Heel, which has a heel height of over 3.5 inches, and the Jane Autumn Flat are exclusively available in a variety of colors on Kickstarter at a discounted rate with free shipping. For more information, visit bit.ly/AntoniaSaintKS.

About Antonia Saint NY

Antonia Saint NY is where technology meets tradition for the modern woman’s shoe. Through our patent-pending SoftSurround System™ we have re-engineered classic-looking flats and heels so that they feel like sneakers on the inside. Further, we provide the opportunity to find a more customized fit by offering a Fit Profile created via our website and the use of our proprietary ASNY Fit Kit™.

As one of the goals of the company is to grow manufacturing and jobs in the United States, all customized orders are assembled in the heart of Brooklyn, NY at the Brooklyn Shoe Factory, another partnership between Antonia Saint NY Co-Founder/CEO Antonia Saint Dunbar, Co-Founder/CFO Obed Cepeda, and two shoemaking experts Keiko Hirosue and Rebecca Heykes.

Antonia Saint NY is the third business of Antonia Saint Dunbar who is one of the three Co-Founders of THINX and Icon, solutions companies for women providing performance underwear, activewear and other innovations in the feminine care space. THINX has garnered 18,000 press mentions, has a large fanbase in 60+ countries worldwide, and was named TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2015, Entrepreneur’s Most Brilliant Companies of 2016, and Fast Company’s Top 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2017. For more information, visit http://www.antoniasaintny.com.