Pacific Union Financial LLC today announced that it is extending the PacificPlus offering to its Correspondent channel. PacificPlus is an innovative mortgage program that protects a homebuyer’s down payment. Pacific Union Retail and Wholesale channels already offer PacificPlus, so the addition of the Correspondent channel makes it available across all Pacific Union sales channels.

PacificPlus is powered by +Plus down payment protection by ValueInsured. PacificPlus is easy for mortgage specialists to provide and an inexpensive feature that provides home buyers the security of knowing no matter where life takes them, their home down payment is always protected.

“It is our goal to always provide the best possible product offerings to our customers. The addition of PacificPlus allows our clients to expand their relationships and promote purchase business,” said Brandon Story, Chief Strategy Officer at Pacific Union Financial. “Our teams work extremely hard to make sure we are offering the most robust, detailed and modern suite of products to our clients. PacificPlus is an extension of our already strong offering.”

With PacificPlus, homebuyers can safeguard their down payment and buy with confidence. Even if they need to move when real estate market values are down, up to the full amount of their down payment may be covered and, if all program requirements are met, any potential loss would be reimbursed.

“Our Correspondent channel is one of Pacific Union’s most successful channels. We are confident that PacificPlus will be a valuable added benefit to the already full-bodied product offering available to our mortgage partners,” said Andy Peach, Senior Executive Vice President of Wholesale and Correspondent Channel, at Pacific Union Financial. “

“By delivering PacificPlus as a new turnkey solution to its correspondents, down payment protection becomes available to many more homebuyers,” says Joe Melendez, CEO of ValueInsured. “We are excited to expand our great relationship with Pacific Union Financial to help make this happen."

To learn more about adding PacificPlus as a benefit to your clients and for more details on program requirements, contact a Pacific Union Account Executive.

Visit http://www.pacificunionfinancial.com/pacificplus-corr for more information.

About Pacific Union Financial

Pacific Union Financial, LLC is a full-service mortgage company located in Irving, Texas, with fulfillment centers in Texas, California, Virginia, and North Carolina and over 50 branches across the country. We originate and purchase residential mortgage loans through Retail, Wholesale, and Correspondent channels in addition to servicing a $23 Billion portfolio. Pacific Union Financial offers white glove service for borrowers with best to bruised credit. Visit http://www.PacificUnionFinancial.com today to see how we work hard to make mortgage easy.

About ValueInsured

Based in Dallas, PVI Agency, LLC dba ValueInsured (SM), is the only provider of down payment protection for modern homebuyers, giving them greater control and flexibility to sell their home even in a down market. ValueInsured's +Plus (SM) down payment protection is available nationwide and is backed by one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, with over $8 billion in capital. http://www.valueinsured.com