Tecta America Awards Scholarships for Education Excellence

“I am so proud of Tecta America, a company that supports and honors its employees.” – John F. Miller, Founding Chairman, Tecta America Corp.

For the 12th year in a row, Tecta has awarded scholarships to children of our employees across the country who have demonstrated superior academic skills. Over the years, this generous program, named in honor of John F. Miller – a Tecta founder and its first Chairman – has awarded well over $850,000 in scholarships since it was started a little over 10 years ago.

This year we had 51 applicants and most received an award. Applicants are chosen for an award based on their family’s commitment to the student’s continued academic success and perceived potential of the student, including GPA, a personal statement of their aspirations, career and personal goals, extra-curricular achievements, financial need and recommendations from teachers, coaches and influential adults in their lives.

Those winning include:

Grace A. Bromenschenkel Joseline Gomez Taylor Helms

Hannah Brooks Emily Drummond Favian A. Gonzalez-Sanchez

Adriana Garcia Carrie M. Hobbs Eleanor Hoffman-Avina

Brooke Legron Tristan Lehman Lauren Lopez

Mila Narvaiz Kevin Nguyen Gabriel Nieves

Alondra Peregrino Steven Porath Shelby K. Schwarzhoff

Jaden Schefers Ana Soltero Lindsay Theriault

Akanne Torres Patrick Ward Allison Wink

Taylor Helms

About John F. Miller

John F. Miller served as Chief Executive Officer of Western Roofing Service, a Tecta America Company, headquartered in San Francisco for nearly 30 years. Mr. Miller served as President of National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) and has served two terms as President of Associated Roofing Contractors of Bay Area Counties, Inc. (ARCBAC), two terms as a member of the Board of Directors for the NRCA; and a term as the NRCA'S Senior Vice President. Mr. Miller played a critical role in forming Tecta America Corp. The Tecta America John F. Miller Scholarship Program has been established in Mr. Miller’s name to help Tecta employees with the expense of higher education for their dependent children and stepchildren.

