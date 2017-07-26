Mark Reitz, Principal / Creative Director, Glass Eye Screen Works We wanted to create an original and provocative experience that really played to the unique creative properties of 108 mobile devices playing in unison. What you get is a pattern that is almost mesmerizing...

GLASS EYE SCREENWORKS, an Atlanta-based digital agency known for creating immersive digital experiences, unveiled a unique digital installation at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend to promote “Mr. Mercedes,” a new AT&T AUDIENCE Network original series. The installation will also move to Los Angeles to play at the Premiere Party (Tuesday, July 25).

In partnership with NCompass, Glass Eye Screenworks designed the visually stimulating installation for DIRECTV NOW and Audience Network activation. According to Mark Reitz, Principal and Executive Creative Director at Glass Eye, “We wanted to create an original and provocative experience that really played to the unique creative properties of 108 mobile devices playing in unison. What you get is a pattern that is almost mesmerizing – sometimes composite, sometimes random, sometimes in-between, always mysteriously strange. Perfect for this entertainment property!”

The technical solution is application based, and programmable for multiple events and different configurations, providing a foundation for rich interactive experiences in future. Featuring 107 Samsung devices, this six foot by six foot display is the first of its kind on the scale of this complexity and creativity.

The “Mr. Mercedes” mosaic experience is the latest application of Glass Eye’s proprietary DemoCast™ set of creative solutions. With DemoCast at its center, Glass Eye enables brands to push interactive marketing content to smartphones and tablets as well as large-screen displays, laptops and desktop PC’s. As the mosaic wall demonstrates, the platform allows syncing of animations and videos across devices. It can dynamically update content to devices in real-time. It can also schedule campaigns, update content on site, and report usage in the field, allowing marketers to rapidly deploy micro-adjustments based on up-to-the-moment metrics.

Glass Eye, in close collaboration with its event partner, NCompass, developed both the creative content and the custom configuration of its platform to support the mosaic solution, laying the foundation for an eco-system that is tightly integrated from a conceptual standpoint, and greatly responsive from an implementation standpoint. All this supports Glass Eye’s concept of Omni Channel, Omni Screen Solutions.

“The traditional mold puts agency creatives in one office, and platform guys in another,” said Mark Reitz, Principal and Executive Creative Director at Glass Eye. “But the connected experiences that everyone wants today require that creative and technical ideas evolve together. That’s the way we work at Glass Eye, and the solutions we create are always greater than the sum of their parts.”

About GLASS EYE SCREENWORKS

Glass Eye Screenworks is the leading global provider of Omni Channel, Omni Screen Solutions – integrated digital experiences that deliver the right content to the right device at the right time and place. In homes and in stores, on mobile screens and TV screens, from wearables to IoT to DOOH, our seamless creative and technical solutions connect with each other, connect with customers, and connect with brands. For more information visit: http://www.gesw.com.