Buzz Pops are All natural Italian Sorbets “Buzz Pop Cocktails uses only the freshest natural ingredients and aligns so nicely with our cause so we are thrilled that they have agreed to form a partnership to make that happen together.”

When John Cushman was made aware of Buzz Pops by his longtime friend and partner, Kevin Fretz, CEO of Green Earthology, Inc., he knew he had no other choice but to reach out and solicit their help as a sponsor for the up and coming 3000-mile trek across America for Diabetes. The Buzz Pop philosophy and the company’s brand promise aligned so perfectly with both John’s as well as the ADA.

“Buzz Pop Cocktails uses only the freshest and most natural ingredients throughout its diverse product line and aligns so nicely with our cause and my walk so we are thrilled that they have agreed to form a partnership to make that happen together. With no added sugars or high fructose corn syrups as well as less than 10 net carbs I fell in love with this product immediately,” said Cushman.

In July 1977, John Cushman walked from New York’s Times Square to Mission Beach, San Diego, CA for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. John gained sponsorships from: 7-11, Adventure-16, Dean Photo, Jim Sporting Goods, KCBQ Radio, San Diego Union Tribune, and a promotion company. John’s walk goal was to arrive on Jerry Lewis Telethon Weekend, which he beat, as he arrived on Wednesday, August 31, 1977. John completed the walk in 49 Days, 6 Hours, 14 Minutes and raised $160,000 for Muscular Dystrophy on his 1977 Walk with only three days of serious advance planning. This would be the equivalent of $637,236 in 2017 dollars.

2017 marks the 40th anniversary of that 1977 Walk and John has decided the lace-up for another cause, the American Diabetes Association! John hopes that the 2017 Walk will raise funds for the American Diabetes Association to aid in their on-going research as well as the innovations which improve patient care. The 2017 Walk will also bring attention to organ donation, which is vital to those afflicted with the devastating long-term impact of diabetes. Follow John on Facebook and the Buzz Pop cocktails website, during his 2017 Walk for American Diabetes Association starting September 4, 2017 Labor Day from the Washington Monument to Mission Beach, San Diego, CA as John walks to raise not only funds for Diabetes research but also to raise awareness that 1 in every 3 Americans are impacted by Diabetes. http://www.johncushmanwalk2017.com

So, what made Buzz Pop Cocktails stand out from other seemingly viable sponsors to partner with for this amazing cause? Cushman’s team looked at so many entities but Buzz Pops aligned so well with the cause. Cushman quickly assessed Buzz Pops and concluded the product and the people made a great fit. Buzz Pop Cocktails are 100% all natural with no artificial flavors, colorings or added high fructose corn syrups and are fat free, under 100 calories, Vegan, Gluten free and are made with only fresh fruits whipped into the best Italian style sorbet West of Italy.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating together for this great cause,” said Nancy Cushman, John’s sister and Executive Director of the John Cushman Walk 2017.

“We are excited and very humbled to be asked to participate in this cause to bring additional awareness to the problems associated with Diabetes as well as help John achieve his goals on the fundraising side,” said Buzz Pops CEO Joseph Isaacs. “Buzz Pops has been working with its partners at Green Earthology to develop 100% green push pop packaging, which will eliminate any plastic waste and help save the earth one Buzz Pop at a time,” he added.

ABOUT BUZZ POP COCKTAILS:

Launched in Las Vegas in March, 2017, Buzz Pop Cocktails is the only ready-to-serve, all natural 100% fruit, gourmet Italian-style sorbet, with the patented process for freezing the finest top shelf liquor brand’s to uniquely serve their customers a high-quality, frozen specialty cocktail. It’s an “Indulgent premium cocktail with a healthy twist” delivered in a retro-style see through push pop. Buzz Pops recently completed the construction of its production and distribution center just south of the famous Las Vegas strip to simplify coordinated distribution to hotels. Distribution plans include major music festivals, sporting arenas, movie theaters, cruise lines and both celebrity and corporate event planners nationwide. http://www.buzzpopcocktails.com

ABOUT GREEN EARTHOLOGY:

Green Earthology, Inc. represents a new breed of business professionals known as Eco-Capitalists. Our mission is to bridge the gap between industry and the environment, and foster a new business climate so that citizens, businesses, and government can all work together to build and grow a new and sustainable economy. At Green Earthology, we accomplish these goals by rethinking your town's waste, water, energy, and consumables. Imagine a future where jobs are plentiful, landfills and pollution don't exist, energy has become cleaner and more cost-efficient, and where food is grown to be healthier and more nutritious than ever before. Allow us to develop a vision and plan for your community. http://www.greenearthologyinc.com