Joni Rutter, Director of Scientific Programs of the All of Us Research Program at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will be one of the esteemed presenters at the 9th Annual Personalized and Precision Medicine Conference. This annual conference provides a platform for a multi-stakeholder discussion on the latest advancements in the precision and personalized medicine field. The 9th Annual Personalized & Precision Medicine Conference will be taking place October 16-17, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. For more information, please visit: http://www.precision-medicine-conference.com/.

The All of Us Research Program is a national effort to gather data from at least one million Americans to create an information resource on how individual differences in lifestyle, environment and biology can affect health. For more information on the program, please visit: https://www.joinallofus.org/.

As the leader of the All of Us Research Program, Dr. Rutter oversees the scientific, programmatic development, and implementation efforts of the program. Her extensive background in basic and clinical research in human genetics will provide attendees of the conference with innumerable insights into the constantly-evolving field. Dr. Rutter will present an overview of the All of Us Research Program, including steps of data collection, access to the resource, the scientific framework, privacy and security principles. For more information on what will be discussed at the conference, please visit: http://www.precision-medicine-conference.com/new-brochure.

The 9th Annual Personalized and Precision Medicine Conference will present the latest research and trends propelling precision medicine into the future with a focus on innovations in R&D, technological developments, precision medicine advances in infectious disease, CNS and cardiovascular disease, and patient/citizen involvement. This year’s conference has several themes, including:



R&D: Trends and Challenges in Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Technologies Revolutionizing Precision Medicine

Beyond Oncology: Infectious Disease, CNS Disorders and Cardiovascular Disease

Harnessing Big Data for Research and Clinical Application

Patient Engagement, Empowerment and Ethical Issues

From Research to Clinical Adoption: Drivers, Barriers, and Designing Success Strategies

