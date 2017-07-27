Four ComEd Employees Receive MEA Life Sustaining Awards

Midwest ENERGY Association

MEA is honored to present four (4) of fourteen total Life Sustaining Awards to ComEd employees: Reid Nettleingham, Thomas Brady, Ryan Hardgrove, and Brian Kulczak. Each year MEA sponsors the Life Sustaining Awards program to recognize energy industry employees who have gone "above and beyond" the call of duty by performing an act of heroism.



Reid Nettleignham, crew leader; Thomas Brady, overhead electrician; and Ryan Hardgrove, overhead electrician starter, rescue an elderly woman stopped in traffic

Brian Kulczak, engineering tech, rescues an infant from a burning vehicle

Applicants for the MEA Life Sustaining Award are approved by the Executive Committee of MEA’s Board of Directors. Read all the Life Sustaining stories here: http://www.midwestenergy.org/life-sustaining-award-2016-2017.html.

About MEA:

MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. MEA (Midwest ENERGY Association) was founded as a trade association over 100 years ago by distribution utilities, whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, energy delivery companies and their contractors around the globe benefit from MEA's industry learning seminars, operations summits, and other events. Members collaborated to develop EnergyU, the world's premier online training and testing system for gas and electric distribution utilities.