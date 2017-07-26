VAIRKKO - new partner Our e-learning content fits right in with VAIRKKO’s strategy for implementing a suite of cloud-based products for businesses of all types and sizes.

MasteryTCN™ announced a new partnership today with VAIRKKO to offer the latest in training content through the EverySeat™ Reseller Program. Mastery’s EverySeat program offers workforce and operations management software platform companies, such as VAIRKKO, the ability to license a wide range of video-based e-learning courses, and helps them seamlessly streamline vendor relations for their clients.

MasteryTCN provides VAIRKKO with a source for quality training content they can market to their customer-base. The e-learning courses, published on MasteryTCN’s courseware platform, play on all desktops, notebooks, tablets, and smartphones, allowing employees to train on any device, and at any time.

“We are excited to welcome VAIRKKO to the Mastery Training Content Network,” says Channel Partner Program Manager, Jeff Holth. “Our e-learning content fits right in with VAIRKKO’s strategy for implementing a suite of cloud-based products for businesses of all types and sizes.”

MasteryTCN’s course library offers a wide selection of topics, including health and safety, HR compliance, communication skills, PC skills, leadership, customer service, team building, and management and supervision. MasteryTCN’s standardized platform provides continuity in user experience from one course to the next.

The video-based e-learning platform includes learning assessments, which coach learners to master the material at hand. All the courses include video produced by leading subject matter experts, who create robust training material geared toward meeting the training requirements organizations need most.

For additional information on developing an EverySeat partnership with MasteryTCN, visit http://www.masterytcn.com/index/channelpartners or call 800-258-3837 ext. 1656.

About VAIRKKO

VAIRKKO Technologies, LLC (VAIRKKO) is an online cloud HR and LMS software company that provides innovative and affordable HRIS and Training Management solutions exclusively written for businesses within the small to mid-sized marketplace. VAIRKKO’s robust solution is built on a state-of-the-art platform to give businesses the distinct advantage of having their HR and employee training information fully integrated within a single platform. VAIRKKO provides businesses with the necessary tools such as Applicant Tracking, Performance Management, Employee Engagement, Benefits Management, Certification/Training Tracking, Online Learning and much more to help increase employee morale, boost training and compliance across the organization all while reducing costs for our valued clients.

About Mastery TCN™

MasteryTCN is the e-learning industry’s first Training Content Network. Mastery partners with leading video content providers to co-produce the largest, standardized, workplace e-learning resource library available. MasteryTCN then partners with HR Cloud Service providers to help employers obtain high-quality training resources through the vendors they already prefer. In this way Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.