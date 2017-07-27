"The Innovation Office [helps] retailers develop their growth strategies, sharing insights from the startup community, and providing a way to harness innovations, allowing our retail partners to lead and succeed,” said Cynthia Kounaris.

FitForCommerce, a specialized digital consultancy based in New York City, and Iterate.ai, a practitioner of Open Innovation in the digital space based in Silicon Valley have partnered to bring the right innovations to brands and retailers, quickly and with minimal risk. Hundreds of startups and technology innovations are studied and catalogued, and “best fit” solutions are curated on a regular basis, based on the strategic roadmaps of the client brands and retailers.

The partnership leverages the “trusted advisor” role and knowledge of FitForCommerce consultants with the technology depth and acumen of Iterate.ai, creating a vehicle for discovering digital innovations, learning about emerging technology successes, reducing adoption risks, and accelerating the pace of retail progress.

“Every brand or retailer must find ways to keep current in today’s fast-changing environment. They must appeal to millennials, compete with Amazon’s $15 billion in annual R&D expenditures, and keep pace with global, omnichannel and pureplay competition. We are thrilled to be working with Iterate, through FitForCommerce’s The Innovation Office, helping retailers develop their growth strategies, sharing insights from the startup community, and providing a way to harness innovations, allowing our retail partners to lead and succeed,” said Cynthia Kounaris, Managing Director of The Innovation Office, FitForCommerce.

"Iterate’s platform and team continuously search for technologies that can enhance the many touchpoints along a variety of digital journeys defined by FitForCommerce. This combination of services provides a complete and scalable solution to addressing retailers’ and brands’ innovation needs," said Brian Sathianathan, Iterate's Chief Digital Officer, who worked six years as a leader inside Apple’s Secret Products Division and was a leader involved in producing and launching Apple's first iPhone.

About FitForCommerce

FitForCommerce is a leading boutique consultancy that helps hundreds of online and multichannel brands and retailers make informed digital, ecommerce and omnichannel retail investment decisions. Leveraging years of experience, state-of-the-art tools, strategic diligence and tactical planning, FitForCommerce helps brands and retailers define strategies for growth, improve the customer experience, plan and hire the right organization, and find "best fit" technology solutions. The Innovation Office, powered by FitForCommerce, curates emerging technologies to help retailers keep up with and demystify innovation in the retail space. The NRF FitForCommerce Omnichannel Retail Index is the industry’s premier study and benchmark of key omnichannel capabilities across retail touchpoints to assess the customer experience.

About Iterate Studio

Located in Silicon Valley, Denver-Boulder, and NYC, Iterate Studio is a practitioner of Open Innovation in the digital space. Iterate discovers and curates emerging technologies, then implements proof-of-concept tests (a.k.a. proof-of-value tests) for its global client base. For large companies, this reduces time, costs and risks associated with analyzing and deploying innovative start-up technologies.