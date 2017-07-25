TDWI BP Award With strategic investments in data science, predictive analytics, and other modern methods for gaining data intelligence, it is even more critical that we secure all user data and provide proper access controls, encryption and data governance.

Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, today announced that its customer Asurion, the global leader in connected life services, has been recognized as a 2017 Best Practices Award winner in the Enterprise Data Warehouses category by TDWI. Using the Denodo Platform, Asurion was acknowledged for developing a centralized hybrid cloud access model that enabled them to provide a higher level of personalized customer service while sustainably expanding its operations around the globe.

The Enterprise Data Warehouses award category is a showcase for successful data warehouse innovations, including real-time functions, data virtualization and the logical data warehouse, the integration of Hadoop and other open-source technologies, architectures for hybrid, multi-platform data warehouse environments (DWEs), and other approaches that extend and modernize the data warehouse. All nominated solutions are evaluated by TDWI analysts and faculty based on business impact, maturity, innovation, and industry relevance. Asurion will be presented with the award at the TDWI Anaheim Conference on August 7th.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award and for the recognition by TDWI for our efforts,” said Naveen Avalareddy, senior principal architect for Asurion. “With strategic investments in data science, predictive analytics, and other modern methods for gaining data intelligence, it is even more critical that we secure all user data and provide proper access controls, encryption and data governance.”

Asurion’s new smart tech help service required strong predictive analytics, IoT capabilities, and big data architecture support, to be able to provide customers with a more personalized level of service. To exceed customer expectations, Asurion recognized that it needed a next-generation data architecture that would enable the company to spin up additional infrastructure, services, and products in weeks instead of months. Asurion also faced strict restrictions on migrating data, and had to remain compliant with stringent governmental regulations.

“We are thrilled that Asurion won the TDWI best practices award in the enterprise data warehouses category for its innovative hybrid cloud platform using Denodo in the cloud,” said Ravi Shankar, CMO at Denodo. “As we continue to innovate in the areas of performance optimization, governance, and cloud deployment models, we look forward to helping them achieve even greater long-term success.”

