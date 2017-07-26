LocalMed and Six Month Smiles Launch Partnership

The Six Month Smile provider directory now offers a real-time scheduling from LocalMed With so many patients searching for a Six Month Smiles provider each month, the partnership with LocalMed really enhances our 'Find a Dentist' directory.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Six Month Smiles to work with their doctors to offer the ability for patients to schedule an appointment online in real time,” said Keith English, LocalMed CEO. “Allowing patients the ability to schedule through LocalMed directly from the Six Month Smiles provider directory will bring more Six Month Smiles patients to their providers.”

Each month, over 25,000 patients research Six Month Smiles® providers in their area at 6monthsmiles.com. For dental providers looking to increase their Six Month Smiles® consultations, enabling LocalMed’s online scheduling button on their Six Month Smile provider listing is an easy way to stand out from the crowd.

Additionally, providers can place a LocalMed scheduling widget on their practice website, social media platforms and a variety of other partner sites, allowing both new and returning patients to book their appointments online.

“With so many patients searching for a Six Month Smiles provider each month, the partnership with LocalMed really enhances our ‘Find A Dentist’ directory. This partnership will allow our providers to have consultations scheduled directly into their practice management software with minimal effort. In this way, patients can connect with their local dentist and begin treatment quickly," said Perry Lowe, Six Month Smiles CEO.

About LocalMed:

LocalMed provides the only real-time, online patient scheduling solution for dental practices. Its online patient scheduling platform, LocalMed Connect, is used by over 1,700 dentists across 48 states to schedule tens of thousands of new and returning patients each month.

About Six Month Smiles:

Six Months Smiles has systematized the orthodontic process and made it accessible for every general dentist, giving them the confidence and materials they need in order to provide Six Month Smiles treatment in their office. In doing so, Six Month Smiles is able to give patients who aren’t interested in traditional braces a solution, ultimately improving the lives of both patients and providers.

