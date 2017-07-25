The organizations that qualified for this list show tremendous diversity in their course offerings while also providing innovative features and analytics that meet the need of modern learning and development.

Prositions, Inc. has received the distinguished honor of being selected as one of the 2017 Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies by Training Industry.

“We are excited to announce our first annual Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies List,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “This list was created to aid organizations in identifying the best resources for high-quality, on-demand learning content and solutions. The organizations that qualified for this list show tremendous diversity in their course offerings while also providing innovative features and analytics that meet the need of modern learning and development.”

Selection to the 2017 Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies List was based on the following criteria:



Industry visibility, innovation, and impact

Breadth and quality of courses and content

Company size and growth potential

Quality of clients

Geographic reach

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Training Industry,” shared Frank Russell, CEO at Prositions, Inc. “The 19 other companies on this list have all made significant contributions, and I am excited to see our company recognized as a content leader alongside them. Our new library of micro-learning content is changing the way organizations are developing and engaging their employees.”

In the past year, Prositions has produced and curated thousands of high-quality training titles on essential workplace topics like leadership, customer service, technology basics, and safety. The majority of these programs were designed in a micro-learning format that meets the needs of today’s learners looking for convenient, mobile, and bite-sized learning.

To browse Prositions’ training titles and learn how our approach to learning can strengthen knowledge retention and engagement, visit http://prositions.com/training-content/ or call 1-877-244-8848.

About Prositions, Inc.

Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and performance support libraries and offers a complete range of consulting, software, and service solutions. DashTrain, their new mobile-first application, contains thousands of micro-video and audio learning bites that enable organizations to give their employees instant access to the world’s leading “how-to” business libraries and best-selling authors, anywhere and at anytime. For more information about Prositions, visit http://www.prositions.com

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies and best practices within the training industry and publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function. Our focus is on helping dedicated businesses and training professionals get the information, insight and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.