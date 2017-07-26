Swhey Has Positive Experience at June EPPS Trade Show

“EPPS was a blast for everyone involved,” said Shah. “Going forward, we’ll continue to make the most of every opportunity to spread the word about our incredible, all-natural products.”

Representatives from Swhey, a company that makes a variety of high-quality protein supplements, enjoyed a successful Weight Management, Sports Nutrition and Vitamin Efficient Program Planning Session (EPPS).

The conference, an ECRM event, was held in Chandler, Arizona from June 25 to 28. The goal of the trade show was for sellers to meet with major retail buyers across the nutritional products industry.

“Our company is energized by the productive meetings we had with industry players at EPPS,” said Sam Shah, founder of Swhey. “By sitting down with buyer representatives and showing off the various benefits of our organic high-protein powders, we’ve generated connections that will help us continue to build our brand. We look forward to the day that Swhey is available wherever consumers look.”

Swhey has developed in-depth research analyzing ingredients and flavor profiles to determine which will complement each other and provide the best taste. This gives Swhey a leg up over other protein powders on the market, which often have a chalky taste. Swhey’s powder isn’t just great tasting—it has many benefits including boosting the immune system, improving digestion, preventing signs of again, increasing energy and improving metabolism.

Beyond all this, Swhey includes only organic, non-GMO ingredients that are all 100 percent ethically sourced. Users are detoxing and losing weight with Swhey’s low-calorie, high-protein powders.

One example of a product Swhey will demonstrate at the upcoming EPPS is its Alkamist powder, which combines greens and fruit superfoods in a single blend, along with plenty of alkaline to ensure reliable pH balance restoration. Each serving of the supplement contains all the antioxidants needed to improve skin appearance, as well as adaptogens to enhance mood and fiber for better digestion.

“EPPS was a blast for everyone involved,” said Shah. “Going forward, we’ll continue to make the most of every opportunity to spread the word about our incredible, all-natural products.”

For more information about Swhey and its products, visit http://www.swhey.com.