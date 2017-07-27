“Whether you are a highly active person who spends a lot of time outdoors, or simply want to use natural, environmentally friendly skincare products, you’ll find a great solution in Ozeaderma,” said Le Brun.

Ozeaderma recently made a big impact at a major industry trade show as it showcased the groundbreaking formula at the core of its Active Wind Care and various other high-impact skincare products.

The company provides a wide range of skincare solutions that help fight the signs of aging and protect against the elements, including the wind, sun, rain and other harsh conditions. At the ECRM event, which took place in late June in Chandler, Arizona, brand representatives connected with key retail buyers from all channels of the U.S. market.

“We were very pleased to take part in this great event and to speak with numerous retail buyers from across the country,” said Manon Le Brun, president of Ozeaderma. “They were quite impressed with the impact our products have made in the United States to date, especially the fact that our formulas are available through so many prolific retailers. This event was yet another terrific step forward as we’ve expanded our distribution throughout the country and placed our products in front of millions of potential customers.”

With Active Wind Care, Ozeaderma offers an innovative vegan, cruelty-free product that delivers exceptional protection against the elements. It also contains no dyes, sulfates, synthetic perfumes, parabens or other synthetic additives.

Also available across the United States are Ozeaderma’s Anti-Aging Protective Moisturizing Face Cream, a Gentle Purifying Cleansing Gel, a 12+ Antioxidant and Spot Reducer Serum and an Anti-Aging Protective Hand and Body Cream. All the brand’s products have been thoroughly researched and tested, including through a collaborative team of pharmacists, physicians, cosmeticians, naturopaths and dermatologists. They’re also manufactured in U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada-approved facilities throughout North America.

“Whether you are a highly active person who spends a lot of time outdoors, or simply want to use natural, environmentally friendly skincare products, you’ll find a great solution in Ozeaderma,” said Le Brun. “We look forward to continuing our expansion in the American market and beyond.”

Ozeaderma’s line of products are now available on some of the most high-profile retail platforms in the world, including Amazon.com, Jet.com, NPIBeauty.com, StackedNutrition.com and numerous others.

For more information on Ozeaderma and the wide range of products the brand offers to consumers across the United States, go to http://www.ozeaderma.com.