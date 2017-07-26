“As time goes on, we will continue to make this high-impact product even more available to consumers in the United States and Canada,” said Lancaster.

TeraGanix, a brand that delivers a wide range of natural products that support individuals’ overall health and wellbeing, has recently made a big impact on the U.S. market, with its PRO EM•1® Probiotic now available on several high-profile retail platforms.

Consumers may now access the highly effective product at Amazon.com, StackedNutrition.com, RonnieColemanNutrition.com, Go4ItNutrition.com and RevNutrition.com, among others. TeraGanix is the exclusive marketing partner in North America for the Effective Microorganisms® (EM®) brand and its products.

PRO EM•1® Probiotic features lactic acid bacteria, yeast and photosynthetic bacteria—which combined work synergistically to boost the immune system and provide much-needed digestive relief to individuals.

“In a very short amount of time, we have been able to get PRO EM•1® Probiotic on some impressive retail platforms, giving us access to millions of consumers across the United States,” said Eric Lancaster, executive vice president at TeraGanix. “We are in the middle of a massive expansion in the American market, and distribution onto these platforms is a terrific step in that direction. We are proud to provide more people with the immune system and digestive health support they need to live happy and healthy lives.”

Although many different people will find PRO EM•1® Probiotic beneficial, the product offers especially important results for those who struggle with gastrointestinal issues. It also offers protection against many types of infections by suppressing pathogens that tend to cause unhealthy imbalances within the body.

Another unique aspect of PRO EM•1® Probiotic is that it is a fermented probiotic. The fermentation process preserves the most important metabolites that other brands often either don’t have because their products are not fermented or they remove and sell separately at a higher price. Thus, PRO EM•1 is notably more effective than most other probiotics on the market, even though it comes with a lower colony count.

“As time goes on, we will continue to make this high-impact product even more available to consumers in the United States and Canada,” said Lancaster. “As a company, we remain committed to providing real solutions to individuals’ health challenges, including tough digestive problems.”

For more information on TeraGanix and PRO EM•1® Probiotic, visit http://www.teraganix.com/EM-X-Gold-Pro-EM-1-Probiotic-s/1380.htm