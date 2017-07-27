“EPPS was another successful step for TeraGanix,” said Lancaster.

TeraGanix, a company based in Texas known for developing a variety of high-quality natural products, met with high-powered industry players at the Weight Management, Sports Nutrition and Vitamin Efficient Program Planning Session (EPPS).

The conference, an ECRM event, was held in Chandler, Arizona from June 25 to 28. The goal of the trade show was for sellers to meet with major retail buyers across the nutritional products industry. The trade show brought in nutritional supplement providers seeking to expand their presence in the American market.

“It was such a thrill to be part of a major industry event like EPPS,” said Eric Lancaster, Executive Vice President of TeraGanix. “We believe strongly in the benefits of PRO EM•1® Probiotic and had the opportunity to highlight those benefits for buyers. This represents another step in growing our presence across North America.”

TeraGanix is the exclusive marketing partner for Effective Microoganisms® (EM®) products in Canada and the United States. PRO EM•1® Probiotic was the very first probiotic on the market to contain photosynthetic bacteria, which brought TeraGanix to the forefront as an innovator in the world of probiotics.

In each tablespoon-sized serving, the power of microorganisms is harnessed to support immune system health and block dangerous infections. Anyone with digestive tract problems, yeast infections, or gastrointestinal conditions can benefit from this supplement. This is accomplished through a blend of yeast, photosynthetic bacteria and lactic acid bacteria. It is also effective at guarding the body from infection, blocking imbalance-causing pathogens and giving boosts of extra nutrition to the body to keep it performing at peak levels.

“EPPS was another successful step for TeraGanix,” said Lancaster. “I couldn’t be more excited about how far we’ve come and where we’re going. We will continue to expand the availability of our products while maintaining long-term, beneficial relationships with major retail names.”

For more information about TeraGanix and its products, visit http://www.teraganix.com.