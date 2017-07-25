FieldConnect Unveils Advanced Cloud Platform for Vista by Viewpoint

We’re excited to extend our proven, mobile-ready on premise solutions to the cloud giving our customers a more convenient and economical solution that enables their faster onboarding and ROI realization.

FieldConnect Inc., a leader in mobile workforce management, today announced the release of its new, advanced cloud platform that natively integrates with Vista by Viewpoint.

The FieldConnect Cloud combines the company’s on premise solutions with the convenience of a monthly subscription pricing model. Additionally, with the FieldConnect Cloud, customers are given a worry-free IT experience that is configured, managed and supported by FieldConnect’s technical experts.

“We’re excited to extend our proven, mobile-ready on premise solutions to the cloud giving our customers a more convenient and economical solution that enables their faster onboarding and ROI realization,” said CEO, Robert Hughes. “The construction industry is progressively moving towards the cloud so we’re proud to be on the cutting-edge of this exciting new era giving our customers more agility, flexibility and efficiencies as their business needs evolve.”

Fully integrated with Vista by Viewpoint, FieldConnect’s mobile solutions expand work order, dispatch, service and project management capabilities from the back office into the field and to customers for maximum visibility and performance. With the new FieldConnect Cloud, FieldConnect customers now have the deployment options of a completely hosted option on the cloud or on premise enterprise solution meeting their business requirements.

About FieldConnect

FieldConnect is an award-winning software company specializing in on-premise and cloud mobile workforce management solutions for field service and project organizations since 2002. Our powerful, web-based solutions enable real-time streaming of data between field technicians, customers, subcontractors and the back office for SMB and enterprise specialty contractors. As a strategic partner to Microsoft, Dexter + Chaney, Viewpoint, Sage and others, our mobile workforce management solutions extend the power of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software driving productivity, increasing operational efficiency & effectiveness and igniting business growth. http://www.fieldconnect.com

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint, a leader in meeting the collaborative and information needs of the AEC industry offers construction-specific solutions for a variety of professionals including small, medium, and large enterprise contractors. Viewpoint solutions include takeoff and estimating, project management, accounting solutions, enterprise resource planning, project and BIM collaboration, mobile field-to-office, and enterprise content management. Viewpoint customers include more than 30 percent of the ENR 400 and have the most technology partnerships with the top 50 mechanical and electrical contractors in the United States. Viewpoint serves as the technology partner of choice to the construction industry and delivers the right solutions on the right platform, including cloud, SaaS, and on-premise solutions, and provides customers improved accountability, efficiency, and productivity throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. - See more at: http://viewpoint.com/