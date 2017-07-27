“Critical Start has the talent, tools and resources required to assist our customers with professional services surrounding their network security architecture, and this achievement underscores their commitment to customer success."

Critical Start, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions based in Plano, Texas, announced today that it has been named a Palo Alto Networks® Certified Professional Services Provider (CPSP). Palo Alto Networks developed the Certified Professional Services Provider program to enable, recognize and promote qualified partners who have demonstrated world-class, proven professional services capabilities and cybersecurity expertise.

As a platinum partner in the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Partner Program since 2014, Critical Start has grown its Palo Alto Networks business by more than 30% year-over-year. The additional CPSP distinction further validates Critical Start’s investment in certifications for its support staff and demonstrated ability to provide end-to-end security support from solution discovery and purchase through implementation. Critical Start is also recognized for its expertise in delivering ongoing assessments and health checks, as well as providing expert guidance on how organizations can maximize the effectiveness of their investment in Palo Alto Networks solutions.

“Professional services are becoming an increasingly important component of any cybersecurity strategy. Engaging a well-qualified professional services team to implement, support and drive efficiencies for your security technologies can help maximize the value of your investment and improve their effectiveness in mitigating threats,” said Ricky Allen, vice president of Professional Services for Critical Start. “We have valued our partner relationship with Palo Alto Networks since our inception. We’re pleased to accept this recognition of our team’s cybersecurity expertise and capabilities, and further strengthen our relationship with an enterprise cybersecurity market leader.”

“We are pleased to recognize Critical Start as a Palo Alto Networks Certified Professional Services Provider (CPSP),” said Gregory Marchwinski, vice president, WW Professional Services, Palo Alto Networks. “Critical Start has the talent, tools and resources required to assist our customers with professional services surrounding their network security architecture, and this achievement extends their expertise, underscoring their commitment to customer success and services excellence.”

Critical Start is the only Texas-based company to earn the CPSP certification from Palo Alto Networks and one of only 20 CPSPs throughout North and South America. Critical Start adds the CPSP distinction to its growing list of achievements, which includes more than 30 accreditations from Amazon as a cloud-focused consulting partner; and one of five Texas-based companies certified as a PCI Qualified Security Assessor.

About Critical Start

