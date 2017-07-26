Pierbridge is Named a Top 10 TMS Provider for 2017

Pierbridge, Inc., a global leader in enterprise shipping software, has been named one of 2017’s Top Transport Management Solution Providers in the latest edition of Logistics Tech Outlook magazine. This is the second year in a row that Pierbridge has received this recognition.

A distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs, industry analysts, and experts, including board members of Logistics Tech Outlook, took part in the selection process for its annual listing of 10 companies that they consider to be at the forefront of providing transport management solutions for the logistics sector and impacting the marketplace.

“We take pride in ourselves to honor Pierbridge in our annual ranking list which features an elite group of companies that are setting a new benchmark in the Transport Management Solutions arena,” said Linda James, managing editor of Logistics Tech Outlook. “The awards are presented to a select group of suppliers who have demonstrated innovation in providing products or services to the logistics industry. Pierbridge was evaluated and presented as a top Transport Management Solution provider based on four factors: creativity, feasibility, collaboration, and bottom-line impact.”

Pierbridge’s enterprise shipping platform, Transtream, has helped some of the largest retailers, manufacturers, and retailers streamline shipping processes, control shipping costs, and improve delivery. Transtream can be accessed from the Cloud, deployed on-premise, or implemented in a hybrid environment by Pierbridge’s growing community of software developers and systems integrators. Transtream features many innovations, including cloud connectivity to local data sources and devices, cartonization algorithms to control packing, and composer tools to adapt apps to role-specific processes.

"We are very pleased to have received this recognition for the second year in a row," said Bob Malley, Pierbridge CEO. "It is a testament to the technological breakthroughs our employees and business partners achieve every year."

About Pierbridge, Inc.

Founded in 2004 by an experienced executive team with a proven track record of success over the last 25 years in the transportation software industry, Pierbridge is now a global organization with offices in North America, UK, and Europe. Its Transtream technology powers some of the largest shipping operations in the world. Pierbridge is the only enterprise shipping software vendor whose software has earned both FedEx Diamond and UPS ConnectShip Platinum partner status for the last three years, in recognition of product excellence and customer adoption. For more information about Pierbridge, visit http://www.pierbridge.com.

About Logistics Tech Outlook

Logistics Tech Outlook is a technology magazine published out of Fremont, California. It acts as an excellent platform for enterprises to showcase their innovative solutions that are setting new footprints in the logistics industry. This magazine insight about the latest trending technologies helps organizations to overcome the challenges faced in their business and remain competitive in the marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.logisticstechoutlook.com.