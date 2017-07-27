RED day is more than just a day of volunteer work it is a tradition where every Keller Williams agents gives back to the community full-heartedly. Originating in 2009, RED Day, which stands for Renew, Energize and Donate, is Keller Williams Realty's annual day of service. Each year on the second Thursday of May, associates celebrate Mo Anderson's birthday by spending the day away from their businesses serving worthy organizations and causes in their communities.

KW closes all of its 800+ offices and requires that every one of its 155,000+ agents pursue a project that betters the community. RED Day is just another example of our commitment to each other and to the cities where we live and work.

For the Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland in Millersville, May 11th meant helping renovate the Chesapeake Children’s Museum.

The RED DAY Coordinator, Sam Tanner says:

“We’d like to continue to give back to the community in which we do business and in which all us live. And so, from that perspective, it is kind of gracious in giving back our time and money. We have raised almost $10,000 for this project.”

Debbie Wood, the founder of the Chesapeake Children's Museum, says that Chesapeake Children's Museum is “a place where children play to learn and where adults learn to play.” Since the last major renovation was in 2002, the Chesapeake Children's Museum was in need of some refurbishing.

The agents of Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland in Millersville heard the call and decided to volunteer over 1,000 hours of labor and donate almost $10,000 to refurbish this much-beloved museum. Van Mason, a Keller Williams Flagship Associate Broker, says that giving the Chesapeake Children’s Museum a fresh new look is “a great opportunity for us [Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland] to give back to our community.”

The team of over 80 volunteers completed:

EXTERIOR:

Mulch Paint Trim

Repair Benches Paint Murals

Replace Playground Repair Wooden Steps

INTERIOR:

Paint Repair Light Fixtures

Drywall Repair Carpet

Clean Up Paint Murals

The agents of Keller Williams Flagship had a wonderful time fixing,

repairing and refurbishing the museum. Wendy Hess, CEO of Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland, had this to say about her agents on RED Day.:

“To see the community of the agents that have had countless hours of planning, they have been here since yesterday some of them and the shear amount of projects that they’re undertaking every year continues to grow.”

Keller Williams is your real estate company of choice that not only will put you in a community that fits your needs but betters that community as well. We are happy to give back to the local businesses and communities because it is in our nature.

