REDCOM Server 1600 Designed and built in the USA by REDCOM, Sigma Server 1600 meets MIL-STD-810 specifications for temperature, altitude, vibration, and shock resistance, making it ideal for military deployments and industrial applications.

REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of the world’s most secure and reliable telecommunications solutions, is pleased to introduce Sigma® Server 1600, a prepackaged communications platform that consists of REDCOM’s Sigma Core software running on a REDCOM Server 1600 MIL-spec small form factor computing platform.

Sigma Server 1600 enables session and call control for voice, video, and chat — as well as full Virtual PBX functionality — all in a single integrated platform. The server includes an industrial-grade motherboard, a powerful Intel® Core i7 processor, and front to rear cooling, delivering high performance across a broad temperature range.

“Server 1600 running REDCOM’s Sigma Core software was designed specifically to meet the demanding communications requirements of customers in the utilities, oil & gas, defense, aerospace, and public safety industries,” said REDCOM President Dinah Gueldenpfennig Weisberg. “REDCOM leveraged decades of hardware design experience to engineer a call control server that delivers an incredible amount of power in a small platform. It’s truly built to withstand the test of time, even in the most extreme environments.”

Sigma Server 1600 meets MIL-STD-810 specifications for temperature, altitude, vibration, and shock resistance, making it ideal for military deployments and industrial applications. Its unique 1U, half-rack form factor allows two servers to be installed side-by-side in a standard 19” rack or transit case, enabling redundancy and High Availability in a very compact space.

“Because we built both the hardware and the software, customers can take advantage of our optimized platform for the most secure and reliable VoIP call control,” said REDCOM Chief Operating Officer Chris Hasenauer. “We’re proud of the fact that we designed and built Sigma Server 1600 right here in the USA. Sigma Server 1600 delivers tremendous value to our customers by bringing together a high-performance computing platform in a compact form factor engineered for maximum reliability.”

The combination of Server 1600’s powerful computing capacity and Sigma Core’s flexible media engine delivers a robust suite of media services, including secure conferencing, transcoding, and transrating. Server 1600 running Sigma Core software is a FIPS 140-2 compliant softswitch with extensive security features, including Suite B encryption, TLS/SRTP, mutual authentication, and an integrated firewall.

Server 1600 is backed by a three-year hardware warranty from REDCOM. For more details on Server 1600, contact REDCOM at 585-924-6500, email sales(at)redcom.com, or visit http://www.redcom.com.

About REDCOM

REDCOM specializes in the design and manufacture of innovative communications solutions noted for their quality and reliability. Located in Victor, New York, REDCOM’s global customer base includes commercial telecom carriers, private networks, integrators, and government and defense agencies.