Inmedix to Host First Annual Inmedix Golf Tournament

As part of its commitment to combating autoimmune diseases, Inmedix today announced that it will host its first annual Inmedix Golf Tournament, Monday, August 28, 2017 at the Rainier Golf & Country Club in Seattle, Washington.

With 100 percent of all fees benefiting Seattle Children’s Hospital Rheumatology, the tournament tees off with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The tournament will feature closest to the hole, a $25,000 hole-in-one and other contests, and will be followed by a BBQ dinner.

“We are excited to bring together individuals, non-profits, and businesses committed to help kids with arthritis,” said Andrew Holman, MD, founder and CEO of Inmedix. “We are very pleased to be working with Seattle Children’s Hospital, the Arthritis Foundation and Life Science Washington to raise awareness of pediatric rheumatology.”

Registration is $100 per player, and open to both individuals and foursomes. Golfers can register by sending name, handicap and checks payable to “Seattle Children’s Hospital” to:

Inmedix

Attn: 2017 Golf Tournament Registration

17837 First Avenue South, #6

Normandy Park, WA 98148

For more information, contact Rae Marie Gleason at raemarie.gleason(at)inmedix.com (714-423-4863), or Andrew Holman MD at andrew.holman(at)inmedix.com (206-412-5347).

About Inmedix, LLC

Seattle-based biotech Inmedix is committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Inmedix’s ANS Neuroscan™ is the leading heart rate variability (HRV) application as an informative diagnostic tool in autoimmune disease, beginning with patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The company’s science and technology hopes to raise therapeutic outcomes so that patients will no longer need to cycle through failure of one therapeutic intervention after another. For more information, visit http://www.inmedix.com.