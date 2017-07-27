Workflow “President Obama signed into law The Cures act which will mandate Electronic Visit Verification for every State Medicaid program by 2019. MEDsys is a leader in providing EVV to State and MCO Medicaid programs."

MEDsys Software Solutions, the leading provider of Software and Electronic Visit Verification to State Medicaid programs, Managed Care Organizations and Home Care Agencies, has been awarded CIO Applications Magazine’s Top 25 Workflow Solution Providers in 2017.

The MEDsys platform, VinCENT, provides technology solutions to over 1,000 agencies and multiple State Medicaid and Managed Care Programs. MEDsys has many years of experience in running a very successful large, multi-state home care agency, which has helped MEDsys produce new technological advancements. This includes HTML5 platforms into the homecare industry to operate and manage workflow more effectively, no matter the size of the State, MCO and agency. VinCENT focuses holistically on the State, MCO and agency including staff and patient perspectives.

“As the Home Health Industry continues to embrace technology, MEDsys will lead the way through workflow automation,” Ritch Adams, CEO of MEDsys states. Ritch adds “President Obama signed into law The Cures act which will mandate Electronic Visit Verification for every State Medicaid program by 2019. MEDsys is a leader in providing EVV to State and MCO Medicaid programs and we continue to receive positive feedback for our Workflow Automation that saves State Medicaid Programs millions of dollars while improving patient care.”

The MEDsys Implementation and Training team works diligently to educate the customer’s staff on the software’s full potential to tailor their unique workflow to their best practices. Communication is critical to improving workflow automation as VinCENT offers the most up to date communication tools such as instant messaging, secure audio and video, as well as portals for clients, staff, and payors. Transitioning to a paperless EHR in a digital world is effortless with VinCENT.

