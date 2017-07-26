Goodway Group Appoints New Paid Social Director

Goodway Group, the programmatic partner agencies trust to drive campaign performance and media efficiency, has appointed Christy Clarke as its new Paid Social Director. Based in Detroit, Clarke will provide the strategic vision and direction for the paid social media group and evolve Goodway’s social offering to better meet the needs of its customers.

“Goodway has long worked with clients to execute social programs,” said Jay Friedman, COO at Goodway Group. “As our work with large brands and agencies continues to grow, we view Christy’s appointment as a sign of our commitment to building an accomplished, experienced team that can afford our clients the sophisticated offering they need.”

“I’m looking forward to working with the incredible team at Goodway Group to deliver best in class social solutions to our clients,” said Clarke. “Paid social is a space that requires constant innovation and creativity and I’m excited to help bring a fresh perspective to Goodway’s clients.”

Christy Clarke joins Goodway Group with over 10 years of social and SEM experience. She spent five years at Chevrolet where she managed large-scale budgets and developed Cannes and OMMA award-winning campaigns. Most recently, Clarke worked at Assembly where she worked to grow their social media practice and win brand accounts. Clarke lives in Detroit and attended Western Michigan University where she received her Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts.

Goodway Group’s entire workforce of over 400 works remotely from home offices and other places that are most convenient to their employees. “We are fortunate in that we can hire the top talent from all over the country and offer all our employees the flexibility to integrate both work and life responsibilities in a way that best suits their needs,” continued Friedman. “We have found that employees really enjoy the flexibility remote working affords, and we have found that happy employees equate to productive employees who excel at their jobs.”

In 2017, Goodway has been recognized for outstanding company culture by Glassdoor, SHRM and Fortune’s Great Places to Work. Furthermore, the company’s CEO David Wolk was recognized by Glassdoor as among the Highest Rated CEOs in the U.S. SMB category.

About Goodway Group

Goodway Group is the programmatic partner agencies and advertisers trust to drive campaign performance and media efficiency. Proud to be completely independently owned and operated, Goodway provides programmatic expertise that meets its clients’ needs — and no one else’s. Through managed planning and buying services across all paid digital media, Goodway delivers trustworthy marketing expertise and authentic results because Goodway knows the truth is what matters most. Goodway Group. Honestly Smart Digital.