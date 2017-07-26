Producers of “Success Files” an award-winning series developed for public television recently announced that in an upcoming segment host Rob Lowe will introduce new content that will spotlight solutions for back and neck pain.

The future segment will feature medical professionals who will detail some solutions to an issue that affects millions of Americans. Studies show that 85% of the U.S. population will suffer from neck or back pain at some point in their lives. Worldwide, low pain back is reported as the leading cause of disability and 45% of today’s workers are affected by neck pain. In the upcoming segment, the "Success Files" team sets out to explore a variety of solutions for addressing these widespread issues and bringing relief to those who suffer from them.

The 'Success Files" creative and production team work with content producers to explore a variety of industries and topics through short-form and long-form documentary presentation. The program is acclaimed for its ability to deliver educational and informational content in a format that keeps audiences engaged, inspired, and educated. "Success Files" is created specifically for distribution to Public Television stations throughout the United States., and famed actor Rob Lowe serves as host. For more information, visit the program's website.

